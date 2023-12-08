Members of the public helped themselves to money after a cash-in-transit robbery in KwaThema, near Springs in Ekurhuleni, on Thursday.
It is alleged a 12-man gang was behind the robbery of a G4S cash van on 12th Road.
KwaThema police told the African Reporter the suspects fired at the van with high-calibre firearms. The vehicle came to a halt near Enokuthula Cemetery after which the guards were ordered out and the vehicle was bombed. They escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.
Videos posted on social media showed members of the public taking money left at the scene.
WATCH | Public goes for cash after van blown up in cash-in-transit heist
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
TimesLIVE
