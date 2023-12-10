South Africa

Drunk driver tries to run away from KZN traffic cops

Woman driver was five times over the legal limit

10 December 2023 - 12:14 By TimesLIVE
.The provincial transport department said an operation in Pietermaritzburg this weekend netted 14 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Image: 123rf/ jirkaejc

A drunk woman driver who was five times over the limit tried to run away after being nabbed by KwaZulu-Natal traffic officers.

The provincial transport department said an operation in Pietermaritzburg this weekend netted 14 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol, bringing the total number of such arrests since December 1 to 18.

“The highest drunk driver tested over 1.26mg, which is five times over the legal limit. She tried to run away but police gave chase, and she was arrested,” the transport department said in a statement.

“The department is currently implementing the festive season safety plan which is targeting strategic areas to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities during the festive season and beyond.

“As part of the ongoing operations, traffic officials are focusing on stop and search, screening of vehicles, screening of drivers suspected to be driving under the influence, checking the condition of the vehicles, and checking of driver documentations.”

Since the start of the safety plan on December 1:

  • 241 motorists have been charged for exceeding the speed limit.
  • More than 18 motorists arrested for drinking and driving.
  • 73 drivers of public transport vehicles arrested for operating permits.
  • 12 drivers of minibus taxis charged for overloading.
  • 54 drivers charged for not being in possession of a valid driver’s licence.
  • 26 drivers charged for overtaking on a solid barrier line.
  • 81 drivers charged for overloading of goods.

“The arrests in Pietermaritzburg over the weekend are encouraging. Throughout the province, we have directed those similar operations be intensified in CBDs and residential areas. We have directed that all vehicles be stopped and searched to ensure compliance with the law,” said KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

“Ahead of the long weekend, we will be tough to all those who are violating the traffic regulations. Working with the police, we will also be paying attention to illegal taverns. We will also be focusing on ensuring our public transport complies with all road regulations.”

TimesLIVE

