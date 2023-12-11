The taxi boss allegedly linked to serious crimes in and around Cape Town who was arrested at the weekend has been identified as businessman Bonke Makalala.
According to his bio on his business website, Makalala is from Tsomo in the Eastern Cape.
Earlier this year he was hailed as a hero in Tsomo after he fixed a bridge that had compromised the safety of locals for years. Locals reportedly had no joy from the government in building the bridge.
According to the Daily Dispatch, it took Makalala only six days and 25 people to fix it. He said he realised he needed to do something about the dilapidated bridge, which had become impassable during heavy summer rains, leading to drownings and proving a nightmare for motorists to cross.
He said he spent about R55,000 to hire equipment, pay for labour and buy the material needed to carry out the upgrade.
In addition to taxi operations, he reportedly also owns luxury buses.
Bonke Makalala unveiled as taxi boss arrested in connection with murder, multiple crimes
Image: TikTok
Wanted taxi boss arrested for alleged violent crimes including murder
According to the website, Makalala was a taxi driver and had small businesses before he bought a taxi in 2013 and became a member of the Cata Boland Taxi Association.
He is appearing in the Pretoria Central magistrate's court on Monday.
Makalala is the prime suspect wanted regarding a number of crimes including a murder and double attempted murder.
Police said warrants of arrest were also issued for him in connection with a case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and an Ocean View matter where he was accused of impersonating a police official.
