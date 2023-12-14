South Africa

ANC MP Sibusiso Kula’s murder case moved to high court

14 December 2023 - 18:44 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Jennifer Motlhomi with her husband, ANC MP Sibusiso Kula.
Jennifer Motlhomi with her husband, ANC MP Sibusiso Kula.
Image: FACEBOOK

The Klerksdorp regional court on Thursday transferred the murder case of ANC MP Sibusiso Kula to the North West high court, sitting in Klerksdorp, for pretrial conferencing.

The matter will be in court on January 29 2024. 

The state’s senior advocate Benny Kalakgosi provided Kula’s defence attorney with an indictment in order for them to prepare for pretrial where a trial date will be decided.

“Investigations have been completed and the state is ready to proceed with trial,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said. 

Kula is out on R50,000 bail after his appeal against the Orkney magistrate’s court’s decision to deny him bail.

Kula’s wife, Jennifer Motlhomi, was found murdered on November 27 2022, in what seemed to be a robbery.

She was found with a stab wound on her back but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered.

The accused told the police that he was not present at his home when the incident occurred. After thorough police investigations, Kula was arrested on January 20 and charged with murder. 

TimesLIVE 

Tardy MPs to lose 20% of one month salary for failure to declare financial interests

Four ANC MPs stand to lose at least 20% of one month’s salary each for their failure to declare their financial interests in 2022.
Politics
2 months ago

No-show MPs will have to pay the costs

Parliament is clamping down on MPs who don't turn up for public hearings and oversight visits that have already been paid for, costing taxpayers ...
News
2 months ago

ANC MP Kula's case postponed for decision on its transfer to high court

The Orkney magistrate’s court has postponed the murder case of ANC MP Sibusiso Kula until October 23 for the North West director of public ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | After crashing 22 BMWs, amaPanyaza now recognised as traffic cops — are ... South Africa
  2. What to expect on the N3 Toll Route this holiday season South Africa
  3. Geologist arrested over R20m chrome stockpile South Africa
  4. Cape winelands airport could double tourists with wine-tasting, vineyards South Africa
  5. Beitbridge fence builders must pay back their profits, orders high court South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...