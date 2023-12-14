South Africa

Polokwane woman takes out loan to pay 'prophetess' and dating scammer

Renting a house in victim's name helps to nab suspects

14 December 2023 - 11:41 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The "prophetess" was driving a BMW X6. File photo.
The "prophetess" was driving a BMW X6. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Dazzled by a new romance, luxury vehicles and the promise of piles of “cash”, a Limpopo woman has found herself indebted and out of love.

She is one of several victims in the province to fall for the combination of dating scammers and false prophets who can “bring riches”.

The Hawks have managed to trace the suspected dating scammer, aged 27, and his 32-year-old accomplice. They are expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Gopz Govender said: “We are investigating a number of dating scam cases in the province where the victims lost their fortunes in the name of love. I am happy that today we managed to make a breakthrough by arresting the alleged scammers. I believe more arrests will be made in other cases that are still under investigation.”

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Matimba Maluleke explained how the woman was tricked.

“During September this year, the victim randomly met the suspect in Polokwane who was driving a white Mercedes-Benz and they started dating,” said Maluleke.

Trafficking for cyberfraud an increasingly globalised crime: Interpol

Ugandan nationals taken to Dubai then Thailand and Myanmar, where they were confined under armed guard and taught to defraud banks, are among the ...
News
5 days ago

“While enjoying the new love, the victim told the suspect about her personal problems and the suspect promised to hook her up with a spiritual healer (prophetess) who was going to cast away all her problems.

“The victim alleged she was introduced to the prophetess who told her she was going to assist in getting rid of the problems. According to the victim, they engaged in prayers with the suspect and the prophetess for about a week.

“In one of the prayer sessions, the prophetess arrived driving a BMW X6 carrying R4m 'cash' in a bag. The victim was told the money was hers from her ancestors but she had to pay 10% of the total amount to get it.

“As the victim did not have money, she rushed to the bank and applied for a loan of R650,000 and gave it to the prophetess.

“After a while, the victim tried to contact the suspect and the prophetess but they were not reachable.”

She then received a call from a property rental agent in Polokwane inquiring about the luxury house she had “rented” at Woodhill Estate in Polokwane.

“As she had never rented such a place, she discovered that her particulars were fraudulently used and she reported the matter to the Hawks.”

Investigators visited the address and found a Mercedes-Benz and BMW X6 parked in the garage. They were the same vehicles as those described by the victim and were seized.

On December 12, the male suspect was sighted in Potchefstroom, in the North West. He and his accomplice were arrested.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Report reveals Africans are vulnerable to online scams

Nearly half of 800 African survey participants have fallen victim to an online scam at least once, losing thousands of rand in the process and ...
News
1 week ago

60-year-old teacher swindled of pension money in dating scam

A 60-year-old teacher in Polokwane has been scammed of more than R800,000 of her pension money in an alleged dating scam.
News
1 month ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | Bullsh**ters, rugby, sunny skies: welcome to the land of smooth talkers

We are not alone though in having ‘impressive fools’ in politics and the professions
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Hawks swoop on ‘online dating scammer’ for swindling victim out of R750,000

There was no love lost when the Hawks nabbed a 23-year-old woman for allegedly swindling a victim out of R750,000.
News
3 months ago

'Cleansing herbal remedy' spiked with hallucinogens is new scam: be warned

Scam artists are abusing cultural belief systems to take advantage of people’s financial desperation and scam them for everything they have.
News
4 months ago

ID theft, sextortion, fake SIM swaps dominate cyber crimes in SA

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) urged internet users to try to keep their information private to avoid being the next ...
News
8 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Farm manager who sold stolen livestock at auction is jailed South Africa
  2. Introducing SA’s 'sleepiest' criminal South Africa
  3. Long payback for computer hacker who stole cash South Africa
  4. Intruder hiding in police station ceiling arrested South Africa
  5. Robbery suspect arrested after going to cops to report 'stolen car' South Africa
  6. Thief jumps into homeowner's bed in bid to evade arrest South Africa

Most read

  1. POLL | After crashing 22 BMWs, amaPanyaza now recognised as traffic cops — are ... South Africa
  2. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  3. Government is failing us on undocumented migrants: Gauteng police chief Mawela South Africa
  4. Geologist arrested over R20m chrome stockpile South Africa
  5. Cape winelands airport could double tourists with wine-tasting, vineyards South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...