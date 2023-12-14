An armed suspect was arrested on popular Cape Town tourist destination Lion's Head in the early hours of Thursday after being pursued by a canine during a sting operation.
South African National Parks (SANParks) said the bust was the result of a co-ordinated operation involving its special operations rangers (SEAM) and canine unit, the city's tourism unit, a drone contractor and local security company CBCSI.
“The suspect, merely five metres from one of the SEAM operators with the canine, was spotted on the jeep track,” said SANParks.
“The quick response after the release of the SEAM canine, Leah, was pivotal in pursuing the suspect, eventually apprehending him. Once the suspect was detained, a knife was found in the suspect's possession, as well as a realistic looking imitation firearm.”
SANParks said the success showcased the valuable role of the “intel interpretation team” of Table Mountain National Park's (TMNP) operations room, which played a critical role in developing the joint operation.
Quick canine helps catch armed suspect in sting operation on Lion's Head
Image: Supplied
Table Mountain National Park ramps up festive season safety, security plan
The conservation authority announced its safety plans for the festive season on Wednesday, which feature increased collaboration with SAPS and the City of Cape Town and the resuscitation of the TMNP safety and security forum.
An additional deployment of about 70 tourism monitors will be made to tackle safety concerns, supported by the tourism department.
“This also marks a milestone in ensuring the safety of park visitors, underscoring the effectiveness of collaborative law enforcement efforts by the newly reestablished Table Mountain Safety Forum,” said SANParks.
TimesLIVE
