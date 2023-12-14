South Africa

Tshwane water officials 'held hostage' by angry residents in Mabopane

14 December 2023 - 22:03 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Tshwane water and sanitation officials were briefly prevented by angry residents from leaving the Mabopane reservoir after they had removed illegal water connections.
Tshwane water and sanitation officials were briefly prevented by angry residents from leaving the Mabopane reservoir after they had removed illegal water connections.
Image: City of Tshwane

Tshwane water and sanitation department officials came under attack while cracking down on illegal connections at the Mabopane reservoir on Thursday. 

According to the city, the officials were held hostage for some time and threatened with violence when angry residents who had connected illegally to the network blocked the entrance of the reservoir with rocks to prevent the officials who had finished disconnections from leaving. 

The officials, who were accompanied by a Tshwane metro police department team, fled the scene unharmed after police backup was summoned. 

Tshwane conducted the disconnections in a bid to address illegal water connections on its water distribution system. 

 “The paying customers in the above areas have endured intermittent water supply outages due to the illegal and criminal actions of the residents who live in and around the reservoir,” the city said. 

TimesLIVE

Former human settlement employees in court to face corruption charges

Former employees of the Tshwane department of human settlements appeared in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court sitting in Palm ...
News
2 days ago

Hammanskraal not receiving clean water due to partially functional and dysfunctional state, PP report finds

Residents of Hammanskraal are not receiving water suitable for human consumption due to a partially functional and dysfunctional state and the ...
News
1 month ago

My city can’t take mandate from ‘some other structure’, says Tshwane mayor Brink

Cilliers Brink has dismissed accusations of delaying tactics made by a highly place non-DA coalition member
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. POLL | After crashing 22 BMWs, amaPanyaza now recognised as traffic cops — are ... South Africa
  2. What to expect on the N3 Toll Route this holiday season South Africa
  3. Geologist arrested over R20m chrome stockpile South Africa
  4. Cape winelands airport could double tourists with wine-tasting, vineyards South Africa
  5. Beitbridge fence builders must pay back their profits, orders high court South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...