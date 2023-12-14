South Africa

What to expect on the N3 Toll Route this holiday season?

14 December 2023 - 09:54
Trucks carrying goods and supplies make their way on the N3 to Durban just outside Harrismith. Traffic volumes on the N3 are expected to increase from Thursday. File image
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/ Sunday Times

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) expects a significant increase in traffic volumes, with typical holiday patterns from the end of this week.  

Southbound traffic (from Gauteng to Durban) is expected to gradually increase from Thursday afternoon.  

The weekends of December 15 and 22 are expected to be particularly busy in south- and northbound directions while high volumes are also be expected on December 31.  

When holidaymakers begin their return to Gauteng, northbound traffic volumes are expected to rise from January 1 and again over the weekend of January 5 to 7.  

The N3 Toll Route, a 415km section of the N3 between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng, is managed by the N3TC.  

It links South Africa’s busiest port to inland provinces and connects large sections of the agricultural, mining, industrial and tourism sectors in KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, Mpumalanga and Gauteng. 

As a result, an ever-increasing mix of vehicle types use this transport corridor with trucks constituting more than 40% of vehicles on the route at any given time.

N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra said the most recent traffic studies indicate freight movement now follows typical weekday patterns. 

“Though a slight decrease in truck traffic may be experienced at the height of the festive season (between Christmas and New Year), road users should not expect a significant drop in truck traffic during the summer holiday season.”  

An increase in traffic volumes combined with a mix of vehicle types sharing the road places additional demands on drivers, their passengers, emergency services, law enforcement agencies and road management resources. 

“We recommend that you carefully plan your road trip before your departure and keep informed of road and traffic conditions while en route. This way you will be better prepared for any eventuality, including possible emergencies and delays.” 

Road safety is a shared responsibility and committed efforts are required by all drivers to adhere to the rules of the road. 

“Our attitudes, risk perceptions, driving skills and choices have the greatest impact on road safety. If possible, start your journey in the morning and travel during the daytime,” said Dhoogra. 

TimesLIVE

