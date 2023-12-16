The high court in Johannesburg has ruled that a class action lawsuit against Anglo American brought by victims of alleged lead poisoning in Zambia could not go ahead, the claimants' lawyers said on Saturday.
"In a 126-page judgment delivered yesterday [Friday] evening ... the Johannesburg high court ruled that a claim against Anglo American South Africa (AASA) over widespread lead poisoning across Kabwe, Zambia, cannot proceed as a class action," the lawyers said in a statement.
Court rules no class action against Anglo American over Zambian lead poisoning, say lawyers
Image: 123RF
