South Africa

Court rules no class action against Anglo American over Zambian lead poisoning, say lawyers

16 December 2023 - 16:44 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The high court has ruled that a class action lawsuit against Anglo American brought by victims of alleged lead poisoning in Zambia can not go ahead, the claimants' lawyers said on Saturday. Stock photo.
The high court has ruled that a class action lawsuit against Anglo American brought by victims of alleged lead poisoning in Zambia can not go ahead, the claimants' lawyers said on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The high court in Johannesburg has ruled that a class action lawsuit against Anglo American brought by victims of alleged lead poisoning in Zambia could not go ahead, the claimants' lawyers said on Saturday.

"In a 126-page judgment delivered yesterday [Friday] evening ... the Johannesburg high court ruled that a claim against Anglo American South Africa (AASA) over widespread lead poisoning across Kabwe, Zambia, cannot proceed as a class action," the lawyers said in a statement.

READ MORE:

World Bank approves R2.5bn budget support for Malawi

The World Bank has approved $137m (R2.54bn) of budget support for Malawi, with an immediate disbursement of $80m (R1.48bn), the bank said in a ...
News
2 days ago

Ethiopia floats 'loss reinstatement' provision in bond rework – sources

Ethiopia's government told bondholders on Thursday it was hoping to negotiate a rework of its single international bond quickly and was set to ...
News
1 day ago

Anglo American plans $1.8bn spending cuts by 2026

Anglo American will also reduce production at its South African unit Kumba Iron Ore, where stockpiles have grown because of worsening rail ...
Business Times
1 week ago

Transnet woes force Anglo to cut production at Kumba Iron Ore unit

Kumba Iron Ore, a South African unit of global mining giant Anglo American, on Friday said it was cutting production over the next three years to ...
Business Times
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. POLL | After crashing 22 BMWs, amaPanyaza now recognised as traffic cops — are ... South Africa
  3. What to expect on the N3 Toll Route this holiday season South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Tributes and tears at Zahara memorial service in Johannesburg South Africa
  5. Geologist arrested over R20m chrome stockpile South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...