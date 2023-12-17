A Durban man who was assaulted and left on train tracks near Mount Edgecombe is in a critical condition after being run over by a goods train.
Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA said they responded to a scene shortly after 6am on Sunday to find a man under a train.
He said the man, believed to be in his 20s, sustained multiple open wounds to his head and body.
The locomotive driver noticed the man lying across train tracks and attempted to stop the train but was unsuccessful.
Balram said it is believed the victim was assaulted and placed on the tracks before being run over by the goods train.
He said police were called to the scene.
TimesLIVE
Durban man in serious condition after being left on train tracks and run over by goods train
Image: Reaction Unit of SA
A Durban man who was assaulted and left on train tracks near Mount Edgecombe is in a critical condition after being run over by a goods train.
Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA said they responded to a scene shortly after 6am on Sunday to find a man under a train.
He said the man, believed to be in his 20s, sustained multiple open wounds to his head and body.
The locomotive driver noticed the man lying across train tracks and attempted to stop the train but was unsuccessful.
Balram said it is believed the victim was assaulted and placed on the tracks before being run over by the goods train.
He said police were called to the scene.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Journey into the night with Prasa
Thieves mar return of Shosholoza Meyl train service
Now leaving platform 4 — the cable theft special
Death toll in India train crash rises to 13
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos