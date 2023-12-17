The South African Weather Service has warned residents of severe thunderstorms expected in the northeastern parts of the Northern Cape on Sunday.
It also issued a yellow level 2 warning for adverse weather conditions on Monday in the southern parts of the Free State, southwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the extreme northeastern parts of Eastern Cape as well as over the Mpumalanga escarpment.
Residents in these areas should watch out for strong damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and heavy rain.
Level 2 warning of hail, wind and rain from Sunday for Northern Cape, moving to 4 provinces on Monday
