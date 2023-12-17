South Africa

Tip-off about 'girls trafficked in shipping container from West Africa' leads to arrest in George

17 December 2023 - 13:21 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A George woman will appear in court on Monday after being arrested in connection with human trafficking charges. Stock photo.
A George woman will appear in court on Monday after being arrested in connection with human trafficking charges. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The Hawks arrested a woman in George in the Western Cape on Saturday after receiving information three "young girls" had allegedly been trafficked to South Africa from West Africa in a shipping container.

According to a police report, the Hawks received information on Wednesday that the girls, who were allegedly given fake passports, were advertised on an escort website and being kept in a residential complex in George.

A serious organised crime investigation team raided the complex where they found four females, who the Hawks suspect have been trafficked. The victims, aged between 21 and 47, were rescued and kept in a place of safety after they were taken for medical assessment.

The woman, who is allegedly the caretaker of the premises, is expected to appear in the George magistrate's court on Monday on human trafficking charges.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Spike in Asia, Africa migrants turns Amazon jungle outpost into crossroads

A recent crackdown on migrant smuggling and human trafficking throughout the Americas turned up migrants from 69 countries, an indicator of the steep ...
News
5 days ago

Trafficking for cyberfraud an increasingly globalised crime: Interpol

Ugandan nationals taken to Dubai then Thailand and Myanmar, where they were confined under armed guard and taught to defraud banks, are among the ...
News
1 week ago

33 human trafficking victims rescued in Benoni, suspect nabbed

Thirty-three suspected human trafficking victims were rescued after they were found crowded in one room at a house in Benoni, Gauteng on Sunday.
News
1 week ago

Sting operation thwarts 'trafficking' of 443 children from Zimbabwe to SA in 42 buses

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has intercepted 42 buses transporting 443 unaccompanied children from Zimbabwe to South Africa.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Polokwane police hunt for gang who stole woman's stokvel money South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Tributes and tears at Zahara memorial service in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Cape winelands airport could double tourists with wine-tasting, vineyards South Africa
  5. WATCH | R120m toilet project makes Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul dance South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's Afro-pop sensation Zahara dies aged 36
South Africa opts for nuclear power as part of measures to address electricity ...