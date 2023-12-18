Police in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga are searching for suspects who targeted a taxi transporting foreign nationals to Mozambique and robbed them of passports and an undisclosed amount of cash.
According to police, the incident happened at Garelane in Bushbuckridge on Friday.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said information indicates at about 10pm on Friday a Mozambican taxi occupied by 16 passengers was driving on the R40.
The taxi was heading to Mozambique when the driver noticed flashing lights from a light delivery vehicle behind him.
“The driver continued driving until he reached a filling station where he thought it was safe to stop. However, the vehicle trailing them stopped at the fuel station and four armed males alighted” Mohlala said.
One suspect allegedly fired a shot before pouncing on the taxi driver.
“ The suspects snatched a bag full of passengers' passports and cash paid by the commuters. The suspects also robbed passengers of their cellphones," Mohlala said.
He said the suspects fled the scene and no casualties or injuries were reported.
Police have opened a robbery case.
Mohlala said a manhunt for the perpetrators has been launched.
TimesLIVE
Police search for suspects who robbed Mozambican taxi with 16 passengers
Image: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
Police in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga are searching for suspects who targeted a taxi transporting foreign nationals to Mozambique and robbed them of passports and an undisclosed amount of cash.
According to police, the incident happened at Garelane in Bushbuckridge on Friday.
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said information indicates at about 10pm on Friday a Mozambican taxi occupied by 16 passengers was driving on the R40.
The taxi was heading to Mozambique when the driver noticed flashing lights from a light delivery vehicle behind him.
“The driver continued driving until he reached a filling station where he thought it was safe to stop. However, the vehicle trailing them stopped at the fuel station and four armed males alighted” Mohlala said.
One suspect allegedly fired a shot before pouncing on the taxi driver.
“ The suspects snatched a bag full of passengers' passports and cash paid by the commuters. The suspects also robbed passengers of their cellphones," Mohlala said.
He said the suspects fled the scene and no casualties or injuries were reported.
Police have opened a robbery case.
Mohlala said a manhunt for the perpetrators has been launched.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Tip-off about 'girls trafficked in shipping container from West Africa' leads to arrest in George
Polokwane police hunt for gang who stole woman's stokvel money
Portraits of crime, politics, people and heroes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos