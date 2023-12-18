South Africa

Police search for suspects who robbed Mozambican taxi with 16 passengers

18 December 2023 - 08:31
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Passengers in a taxi travelling to Mozambique were robbed of their passports. File photo.
Passengers in a taxi travelling to Mozambique were robbed of their passports. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT

Police in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga are searching for suspects who targeted a taxi transporting foreign nationals to Mozambique and robbed them of passports and an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to police, the incident happened at Garelane in Bushbuckridge on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said information indicates at about 10pm on Friday a Mozambican taxi occupied by 16 passengers was driving on the R40.

The taxi was heading to Mozambique when the driver noticed flashing lights from a light delivery vehicle behind him.

“The driver continued driving until he reached a filling station where he thought it was safe to stop. However, the vehicle trailing them stopped at the fuel station and four armed males alighted” Mohlala said.

One suspect allegedly fired a shot before pouncing on the taxi driver.

“ The suspects snatched a bag full of passengers' passports and cash paid by the commuters. The suspects also robbed passengers of their cellphones," Mohlala said.

He said the suspects fled the scene and no casualties or injuries were reported. 

Police have opened a robbery case.

Mohlala said a manhunt for the perpetrators has been launched.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tip-off about 'girls trafficked in shipping container from West Africa' leads to arrest in George

The Hawks arrested a woman in George in the Western Cape on Saturday after receiving information three "young girls" had allegedly been trafficked to ...
News
20 hours ago

Polokwane police hunt for gang who stole woman's stokvel money

Police in Maake in Polokwane, Limpopo, are looking for a gang who allegedly broke into a woman's home and robbed her at gunpoint.
News
21 hours ago

Portraits of crime, politics, people and heroes

A selection of local non-fiction books that reflect the nation in 2023
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Process to procure new nuclear power kicks off, but first unit to only come ... South Africa
  3. Polokwane police hunt for gang who stole woman's stokvel money South Africa
  4. And now for some good news! Eskom suspends load-shedding until Friday South Africa
  5. Nine shot dead while drinking in North West yard on Day of Reconciliation South Africa

Latest Videos

Erik ten Hag ‘very proud’ after Manchester United stalemate at Liverpool
'It is satisfying,' - Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker after winning Carling ...