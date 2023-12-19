POLL | Have you ever been swindled by a travel agency?

Most holidaymakers pay travel agents to take care of the admin when planning a holiday, but the challenge occurs when they fall victim to scams after spending thousands of rand on travel agents who don't keep their end of the bargain.
With the festive season in full swing, holidaymakers are making their way to various destinations and some will be frustrated when they can't get hold of their travel agents or arrive at their places of accommodation only to be told no payments were made to reserve their rooms.
Clients have been left seething after MD of travel agency Priority Escapes, Francois Swart, allegedly defrauded two companies of more than R130,000 under the guise of arranging a holiday for them.
A warrant of arrest has been issued for Swart, police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba said.
“The suspect allegedly received full payment from the complainants for him to fulfil holiday arrangements on their behalf. The misrepresentation was furthered when the suspect issued documents purporting the holiday was arranged and paid in full.”
Police said the documents sent by Swart purporting to confirm the holiday had been booked were fake.
The companies are being represented by AfriForum’s private prosecution unit.
The agency is said to have closed its doors on August 12 but had been reportedly taking bookings until the day before. Swart also shut down the company’s website and all its social media platforms.
