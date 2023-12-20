Sendeza said drug-dealing was rife but residents do not report dealers because they feared for their lives.
“We have more nyaopes [addicts]. We have people who are supplying nyaope. Why can't the green beans come and work with the community to uproot people selling drugs?”
He pleaded with police to respond timeously when residents call them and refrain from complaining about the shortage of vehicles.
Cele told residents police top brass visited the settlement to allow the community to raise issues of concern. He told residents police and soldiers would work together to monitor the settlement.
“You asked that there should be operations in this place. Operations will be house by house. You spoke about nyaope and people selling drugs. You know them. You will get police and soldiers. Don't call me and ask me to remove them,” he said.
Recently justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola determined that the “amaPanyaza” crime wardens should be conferred the same legal status as Gauteng provincial traffic police for them to be legally recognised and exercise power.
Cele said the wardens are established according to the Criminal Procedure Act, which is administered by the minister of justice.
“We have had several meetings with the minister of justice, the premier, the minister of police and the national police commissioner and they found policing constitutionally and legislatively falls within national and local government. There are no powers that fall in the province.
“The Road Traffic Inspectorate falls within the province, they are delegated powers by the minister of justice. The minister of justice has the power to delegate them to work as traffic wardens but the national commissioner has the right to mobilise any form of crime prevention, including the Road Traffic Inspectorate and private security.”
TimesLIVE
Sebokeng residents plead with police minister to help them fight crime in their community
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
“We are dying here. It's guns all over.”
These are the sentiments of some residents of Boiketlong informal settlement in Sebokeng about the state of criminality in their community.
Some residents met police minister Bheki Cele, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and provincial acting commissioner Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni during the annual Festive Season Inspection Roadshow on Tuesday.
One resident, who has been living in the settlement for more than 15 years, said murders, attempted murders and robberies were rife and had recently increased.
“We live like animals. It's guns everywhere. Every day we hide under our beds. People are dying and when we seek assistance at the police station, we don't know if it is a problem with cars but they delay. We need help from the police or soldiers and all stakeholders. Please help us,” he said.
Swift justice for four guilty of dealing in drugs
A community leader from the South African National Civic Organisation, Elikana Sendeza, complained that criminality was the main challenge in the settlement.
“There is a challenge of crime every day and we asked if we should take the law into our own hands. As a leader, I don't encourage people to take the law into their hands — and not because we are cowards but because we respect law enforcement agencies,” he said.
Sendeza said provincial crime prevention wardens had been deployed but their effectiveness had not yet been proven.
“Since the green beans [wardens] arrived here, I don't see their work. I only see them on the streets. Sometimes you see them in groups of four or five. They are always at Thabong Mall but people are losing cars and shops are robbed while green beans are there.”
Sendeza said drug-dealing was rife but residents do not report dealers because they feared for their lives.
“We have more nyaopes [addicts]. We have people who are supplying nyaope. Why can't the green beans come and work with the community to uproot people selling drugs?”
He pleaded with police to respond timeously when residents call them and refrain from complaining about the shortage of vehicles.
Cele told residents police top brass visited the settlement to allow the community to raise issues of concern. He told residents police and soldiers would work together to monitor the settlement.
“You asked that there should be operations in this place. Operations will be house by house. You spoke about nyaope and people selling drugs. You know them. You will get police and soldiers. Don't call me and ask me to remove them,” he said.
Recently justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola determined that the “amaPanyaza” crime wardens should be conferred the same legal status as Gauteng provincial traffic police for them to be legally recognised and exercise power.
Cele said the wardens are established according to the Criminal Procedure Act, which is administered by the minister of justice.
“We have had several meetings with the minister of justice, the premier, the minister of police and the national police commissioner and they found policing constitutionally and legislatively falls within national and local government. There are no powers that fall in the province.
“The Road Traffic Inspectorate falls within the province, they are delegated powers by the minister of justice. The minister of justice has the power to delegate them to work as traffic wardens but the national commissioner has the right to mobilise any form of crime prevention, including the Road Traffic Inspectorate and private security.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Cele calls for police to be more visible on the streets this festive season
Police call for tipoffs on alleged 'holiday swindler' from Fourways
'Being Nigerian is not a crime,' say Nigerians in protest after death of compatriot in police custody
'Blue light' assault victims strike back with R3m damages claim
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos