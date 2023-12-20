South Africa

Sebokeng residents plead with police minister to help them fight crime in their community

20 December 2023 - 13:04
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale, minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola at the Boiketlong informal settlement.
Deputy police minister Cassel Mathale, minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola at the Boiketlong informal settlement.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

“We are dying here. It's guns all over.” 

These are the sentiments of some residents of Boiketlong informal settlement in Sebokeng about the state of criminality in their community. 

Some residents met police minister Bheki Cele, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and provincial acting commissioner Maj-Gen Tommy Mthombeni during the annual Festive Season Inspection Roadshow on Tuesday. 

One resident, who has been living in the settlement for more than 15 years, said murders, attempted murders and robberies were rife and had recently increased.

“We live like animals. It's guns everywhere. Every day we hide under our beds. People are dying and when we seek assistance at the police station, we don't know if it is a problem with cars but they delay. We need help from the police or soldiers and all stakeholders. Please help us,” he said. 

Swift justice for four guilty of dealing in drugs

Four people who were arrested at a house where there was a fully functional methcathinone (CAT) laboratory in Benoni on Wednesday were convicted and ...
News
18 hours ago

A community leader from the South African National Civic Organisation, Elikana Sendeza, complained that criminality was the main challenge in the settlement.

“There is a challenge of crime every day and we asked if we should take the law into our own hands. As a leader, I don't encourage people to take the law into their hands — and not because we are cowards but because we respect law enforcement agencies,” he said. 

Sendeza said provincial crime prevention wardens had been deployed but their effectiveness had not yet been proven.

Since the green beans [wardens] arrived here, I don't see their work. I only see them on the streets. Sometimes you see them in groups of four or five. They are always at Thabong Mall but people are losing cars and shops are robbed while green beans are there.”

You asked that there should be operations in this place. Operations will be house by house. You spoke about nyaope and people selling drugs. You know them. You will get police and soldiers. Don't call me and ask me to remove them
Police minister Bheki Cele to Boiketlong residents

Sendeza said drug-dealing was rife but residents do not report dealers because they feared for their lives. 

“We have more nyaopes [addicts]. We have people who are supplying nyaope. Why can't the green beans come and work with the community to uproot people selling drugs?”

He pleaded with police to respond timeously when residents call them and refrain from complaining about the shortage of vehicles.

Cele told residents police top brass visited the settlement to allow the community to raise issues of concern. He told residents police and soldiers would work together to monitor the settlement.

“You asked that there should be operations in this place. Operations will be house by house. You spoke about nyaope and people selling drugs. You know them. You will get police and soldiers. Don't call me and ask me to remove them,” he said.

Recently justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola determined that the “amaPanyaza” crime wardens should be conferred the same legal status as Gauteng provincial traffic police for them to be legally recognised and exercise power.

Cele said the wardens are established according to the Criminal Procedure Act, which is administered by the minister of justice.

“We have had several meetings with the minister of justice, the premier, the minister of police and the national police commissioner and they found policing constitutionally and legislatively falls within national and local government. There are no powers that fall in the province.

“The Road Traffic Inspectorate falls within the province, they are delegated powers by the minister of justice. The minister of justice has the power to delegate them to work as traffic wardens but the national commissioner has the right to mobilise any form of crime prevention, including the Road Traffic Inspectorate and private security.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cele calls for police to be more visible on the streets this festive season

Police minister Bheki Cele told members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and police to be more visible in communities and increase ...
News
20 hours ago

Police call for tipoffs on alleged 'holiday swindler' from Fourways

Limpopo police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a Fourways man accused of defrauding many would-be holidaymakers of hundreds of ...
News
1 day ago

'Being Nigerian is not a crime,' say Nigerians in protest after death of compatriot in police custody

Nigerians living in Gauteng have declared their nationality "is not a crime" and demanded action against police who allegedly intimidate, torture and ...
News
1 day ago

'Blue light' assault victims strike back with R3m damages claim

'We want R1m compensation each or we will fight you in court,' victims tell police minister Bheki Cele.
News
5 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 167 Bafokeng miners surface but 2,038 stay underground South Africa
  2. 100 firefighters battle blaze across Simon’s Town mountain slopes South Africa
  3. Kirsten Kluyts’ last morning described in court South Africa
  4. Angola's Isabel dos Santos loses fight against freezing order over assets Africa
  5. Teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer admits he wore her top when leaving ... South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa: Families anxiously wait outside underground mine protest
Murder accused's father weeps in court after bail proceedings in Kirsten Kluyts ...