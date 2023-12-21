Twin who lost sister creates a platform to unite other twins, share coping mechanisms

The loss of her twin sister gave birth to Felicia Majozi's dream to unite twins and share her experiences, including how to deal with loss.
Majozi from Tzaneen, Limpopo, lost her identical twin Felicity Mashila in 2017 after a short illness and wasn't prepared for the cultural shock she got during funeral preparations.
“Old people came to my mother's house and said I was not supposed to be at her funeral, and if I attended I would die young. They said if I do not want to die I must wear the clothes she died wearing and I must go to her grave before the burial day to sleep for about an hour or 30 minutes.
“Those things were scary. They said when the coffin comes I must jump into the coffin before it reaches my home. They came with all those things, that on the day of the funeral I must be hidden, I must not see the grave,” she said.
Majozi said she was burdened by this as her twin was her best friend.
Image: Supplied
“I asked myself how can I not bury my best friend, how can I not see where my twin sister is buried. I denied all those things. Every time they said that I would pray to God and say I will not die, I will be the first person who is not scared to bury their twin sister because of whatever they are saying. I refused because I knew we came together in this world but we will never leave at the same time. Death comes from the Lord,” she said.
Majozi said during her grieving stages she had a vision to unite twins and teach them about her experience.
She said she felt she owed it to other twins to share her experience and teach them not to be afraid during the loss.
“You grow together but when the person dies they say you are not supposed to be together. I went to Facebook and wrote asking all the twins to inbox me. We now have a WhatsApp group where I have gathered all the twins who came to me. It will not only be me teaching them everything. It is where the twins should know each other. We want to show the world we are human, we love each other. We have called from young to old for a fun day,” she said.
In the WhatsApp group, twins help channel each other in bonding activities, plan twin getaways and encourage each other.
“We teach each other that if one twin gets married first the other should learn to support and not be jealous. Normally as twins we wish to have things the same way, the same day or time but to God it's not like that. We are teaching each other that we should learn to support each other. The one getting married should not forget the twin who is not married. Communication should not stop because one is married. We must communicate with each other. Support must continue.”
Provincial hospital nurses allegedly 'registered fake birth of twins for relatives to pocket child support grant'
The 38-year-old said dealing with her loss was difficult and initially she was in denial.
“It was a problem when sitting alone. She died and left a six-month-old baby who couldn't differentiate us. The baby thought I was the mother. When I was at home, flashbacks of the child came to me and I asked God, 'why did you take her when the child is young? I used to cry every day until I got sick.”
Majozi wondered how she would move forward without her sister.
“We used to call each other morning, afternoon and evening. When I looked at the chats we sent to each other, I would cry. I couldn't cope at work. That is why I want to educate people that the stress of losing your twin can leave you damaged. I want to teach them how to love each other before that. We must not be in denial when we lose them. Sometimes I feel incomplete. Io think of her a lot. I feel the missing part, it's hard to forget about her,” she said.
Majozi has used their birthday, March 14, as a cry day since her loss, except for this year, when she finally celebrated with her husband.
She said on December 22 they will host their first twins summit at Disney Land in Nkowankowa.
Image: Supplied
Zaeem Moosa, who is a twin to Zahir Moosa, expressed his excitement to be part of the group.
“I am excited to be part of this Twins Get Together event. Twins are rare, unique and special. The bond between twins is something extraordinary and different from ordinary siblings. My twin and I have our own language which only we understand. We share the same profession (lawyers) and support the same football team (Liverpool). We agree on almost everything but sometimes our opinions differ, which is good. We have similar interests and hobbies like fishing and collecting sports memorabilia and stamps,” he said.
Suprise Mongwe said attending the twins summit with her sister Cecilia would likely evoke a mix of excitement, connection with other twins, and perhaps a sense of shared identity.
“It could be a special opportunity to bond and relate with others who understand the unique dynamics of being a twin. I feel happy.”
