South Africa

Don't fire mineworkers who staged underground sit-in — NUM

23 December 2023 - 12:07 By TimesLIVE

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) pleaded with Impala Platinum (Implats) not to dismiss 2,000 mineworkers who staged a wildcat three-day underground sit-in in Rustenburg...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Spar to end exclusive lease agreements at malls: Competition Tribunal South Africa
  3. Around-the-clock efforts to save animals fleeing raging Simon's Town fire South Africa
  4. Hyundai to sell its Russian car factory for R1,400 news
  5. More than 1,700 cars per hour heading into KZN before Christmas South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...