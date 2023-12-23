South Africa

Mpumalanga murder suspects to remain behind bars over Christmas

23 December 2023 - 15:16 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Two murder suspects will spend Christmas in jail. Stock image.
Two murder suspects will spend Christmas in jail. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

Two murder suspects nabbed by Mpumalanga police earlier this week during Operation Shanela will remain behind bars over the Christmas period after their case was postponed on Friday.

Sbongumusa Mathebula and Meshack Mathebula, both aged 31, made a brief appearance in the Mkhuhlu magistrate's court after their arrest on Tuesday in Calcutta.

The duo's arrest came after a 58-year-old victim was reportedly shot dead, according to police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

“His lifeless body which had bullet wounds was found dumped behind his house on Monday.

“During the court appearance of the suspects, the case was postponed to Thursday, December 28 for a bail application,” Mohlala said.

The operation continued in the province on Friday and Saturday and resulted in the arrest of seven more suspects for various offences.

Two of them were nabbed after being reportedly found in possession of suspected stolen property.

“Two other suspects were arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm while another two were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act and one was arrested for escaping from lawful custody,” Mohlala said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Sebokeng residents plead with police minister to help them fight crime in their community

"We are dying here. It's guns all over," says a resident of Boiketlong informal settlement in Sebokeng about the state of criminality in their ...
News
3 days ago

Man arrested after drug seizure at Polokwane house

A 34-year-old man will appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Wednesday to face charges of possession and dealing in drugs.
News
22 hours ago

Manhunt for suspect who 'kidnapped and raped' 15-year-old in Malamulele

Police in Malamulele, Limpopo, have launched a manhunt for an unknown male suspect after the alleged kidnapping and rape of a 15-year-old girl on ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Spar to end exclusive lease agreements at malls: Competition Tribunal South Africa
  3. Around-the-clock efforts to save animals fleeing raging Simon's Town fire South Africa
  4. Hyundai to sell its Russian car factory for R1,400 news
  5. More than 1,700 cars per hour heading into KZN before Christmas South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...