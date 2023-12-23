South Africa

'Operational disaster' at OR Tambo leads to passengers arriving at local destinations without luggage

Airports Company of SA’s (Acsa) baggage sorting system at Jo’burg’s OR Tambo airport failed on Friday.

23 December 2023 - 20:25
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Travelling light: Lerato Seheri and her mother, Thelma Morake pictured on Saturday on the MSC Spendida
NO BAGGAGE: Travelling light: Lerato Seheri and her mother, Thelma Morake pictured on Saturday on the MSC Spendida
Image: Supplied

In what FlySafair has called “an operational disaster”, the Airports Company of SA’s (Acsa) baggage sorting system at Jo’burg’s OR Tambo airport failed on Friday.

This resulted in thousands of passengers arriving at their domestic destinations without their luggage, at the height of the festive season.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare trying to reunite about 3000 of our passengers with their luggage,” said the airline’s chief marketing officer, Kirby Gordon.

“This despite delaying our flights in the hope that we could get as much luggage loaded as possible.”

On Saturday morning, all the airline’s Jo’burg-based executives were at the airport, “trying to sort out the bags themselves, and preventing them from being pilfered, Gordon said.

Acsa posted a notice on X on Friday, stating: “We experienced technical challenges with our baggage sortation system in the domestic terminal. The impact was some passenger bags were left behind, however arrangements have been made with the respective airlines to ensure passengers bags reach their owners timeously.

“The problem has since been resolved and the baggage sortation system is fully operational.”

But on Saturday Acsa issued an update admitting that it was “still experiencing technical challenges” with the system, resulting flight delays.

Lerato Seheri of Parkview flew from ORT to Durban with her mother and two children on Friday where they boarded the MSC Splendida for a five-night cruise to Pomene and Portuguese Island.

MSC Cruises delayed the vessel’s departure for three hours in the hope that its 50 passengers whose baggage hadn’t made it on to their flight from Jo’burg would have it delivered to them, but when it left at 9pm more than 40 passengers, including Seheri and her family, were unintentionally travelling ultra-light.

“So none of us will have any clothes, toiletries or, in my mother’s case, chronic medication, for the next six days,” she told TimesLIVE.

She e-mailed FlySafair to inform the airline that “I will be spending money on clothing and toiletries and expect you to reimburse me.”

MSC Cruises MD Ross Volk said the Splendida crew was doing all it could for affected passengers, including providing a laundry service at no cost.

The baggage sorting bedlam had had many knock-on effects, Volk said, including MSC having to pay an extra R500 000 in port charges due to the ship’s very late departure.

“We’d like to get our passengers' baggage to them, but we don’t have many options,” he said.

"The island is so small - you can’t get an aircraft there - but we are still trying our best to find a way."

OR Tambo International Airport”s baggage chaotic sorting area, pictured on Saturday.
OR Tambo International Airport”s baggage chaotic sorting area, pictured on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

LIFT Airline’s CEO Jonathan Ayache said Friday’s breakdown of ACSA's baggage sorting system at ORT made its operations very challenging during a peak travel period and caused a lot of unnecessary stress for the airline’s passengers. 

“An incident like this highlights how dependent airlines are on the underlying airport infrastructure, which needs to be maintained properly in order for the air transport ecosystem to operate smoothly and efficiently for passengers,” he said.

“While this was not in LIFT’s control I do want to apologise to any of our passengers impacted by the breakdowns in infrastructure at ORT."

Gordon said ground handling companies had had to employ extra staff and allocate overtime to minimise the disruption's impact, and airlines faced hefty courier bills for shipping luggage to reunite them with passengers. 

“Affected parties have raised questions regarding compensation, especially considering the scale of the inconvenience and financial losses,” he said.

“Discussions are under way with Acsa to address these concerns and find an equitable solution for all involved."

Updates on the situation, including information about compensation and the ongoing efforts to manage the aftermath of the disruption, will be provided as they become available. 

Those seeking further information or assistance are advised to contact ACSA customercare@airports.co.za

On Friday, Acsa’s X post wished passengers the very opposite of what the many thousands departing from OR Tambo were actually experiencing at the time: “May your journeys be safe, connections smooth, and holidays filled with joy! “Happy travels and happy holidays to all adventurers out there.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Sandton couple sue after recalled Gizzu power station catches fire in their home office

Peter Chang ordered an R8,000 Gizzu power station from online retailer Loot.co.za on March 13, unaware that on that day, the product’s Cape ...
News
3 days ago

WENDY KNOWLER | Food poisoning claims, car tracking premiums, hiring checks, tile refunds

Consumer watch-outs of the week.
News
1 week ago

Happy holidays — and take care out there

The banks will tell you that, for many people, sage 'don’t spend like a crazy person' advice is in most cases overtaken by the desire to indulge.
Business Times
1 week ago

Warrant of arrest issued for Priority Escapes' MD

Police have issued an arrest warrant for alleged holiday swindler Francois Swart, whose Fourways-based travel agency Priority Escapes stands accused ...
News
2 weeks ago

Tea light test — if you're looking for bang for your bucks, check this out

Most manufacturers claim their little foil encased candles burn for a minimum of four or six hours, but do they live up to that claim?
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Mother's health spurs businessman Grant Pattison to take on Discovery Health ... Consumer Live
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Think before you click — how to spot a scam Opinion
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Check your SMSes so you don’t fall prey to the SIM swap scam Opinion
  4. R135,200 payout for written-off R300k car a warning for anyone thinking of ... Consumer Live
  5. Joburg's Red Bus launches a bright, new route for the festive season Travel
  6. Solo trips are in for women, with London and Rome the top destinations South Africa

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Cops in hot water for lending police car to civilian South Africa
  3. Around-the-clock efforts to save animals fleeing raging Simon's Town fire South Africa
  4. More than 700 road fatalities already recorded this festive season South Africa
  5. 'Operational disaster' at OR Tambo leads to passengers arriving at local ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...