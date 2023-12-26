Three people, including a 10-year-old girl, have died and one person is in a critical condition after a collision on the N3 near Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.
Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith
Image: Supplied/IPSS
Three people, including a 10-year-old girl, have died and one person is in a critical condition after a collision on the N3 near Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.
IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics responded to the scene where they found two cars had collided head-on.
"On arrival of paramedics it was established that three occupants had sustained fatal injuries and were sadly declared deceased on scene, including a 10-year-old girl. A fourth patient was found to be severely entrapped in one of the vehicles and had sustained critical injuries."
The patient was extricated using the jaws of life by EMRS Rescue and was stabilised before being transported to hospital.
Road traffic authorities have warned road users of heavy rain and wet conditions and have urged motorists to reduce their speed.
More than 700 people have died in road crashes since the beginning of the festive season, with Gauteng accounting for the most.
