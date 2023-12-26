South Africa

Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith

26 December 2023 - 14:42 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Three people were killed and one person is in a critical condition following a head-on collision on the N3 near Ladysmith on Tuesday
Three people were killed and one person is in a critical condition following a head-on collision on the N3 near Ladysmith on Tuesday
Image: Supplied/IPSS

Three people, including a 10-year-old girl, have died and one person is in a critical condition after a collision on the N3 near Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics responded to the scene where they found two cars had collided head-on.

"On arrival of paramedics it was established that three occupants had sustained fatal injuries and were sadly declared deceased on scene, including a 10-year-old girl. A fourth patient was found to be severely entrapped in one of the vehicles and had sustained critical injuries."

The patient was extricated using the jaws of life by EMRS Rescue and was stabilised before being transported to hospital.

Road traffic authorities have warned road users of heavy rain and wet conditions and have urged motorists to reduce their speed.

More than 700 people have died in road crashes since the beginning of the festive season, with Gauteng accounting for the most.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Six dead and 10 missing after Ladysmith Christmas Eve floods

Six people have died and 10 people are missing following floods that swept through Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on Christmas Eve.
News
12 hours ago

MEC urges caution on roads after nine die in two crashes in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga MEC for community safety, security and liaison Vusi Shongwe urged motorists to maintain caution on the roads after nine people died in two ...
News
3 days ago

N3 reopened in Van Reenen's Pass after ‘deadly’ crash

The N3 highway has been fully reopened in Van Reenen's Pass in KwaZulu-Natal after a crash on Friday that reportedly claimed several lives.
News
3 days ago

Four dead in crash on N2 in KZN

Four people died in an accident on the N2 near Fairbreeze, outside Tongaat, in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
News
1 week ago

Taxi driver dies after crashing into truck on Durban's N2

A taxi driver died after he crashed into the back of a truck near Chesterville on the N2 in Durban on Sunday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Three women found dead in Bloemfontein in separate incidents South Africa
  3. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa
  4. Five heartbreaking stories involving children that sent shock waves in 2023 South Africa
  5. Rip tide claims local at Klein Brak Beach in Western Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...