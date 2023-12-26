South Africa

Three women found dead in Bloemfontein in separate incidents

26 December 2023 - 14:31 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Police are searching for suspects after a 91-year-old woman and her daughter were found in a shack in Bloemfontein. Stock photo.
Police are searching for suspects after a 91-year-old woman and her daughter were found in a shack in Bloemfontein. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Tip-offs have led Bloemfontein police to three women found murdered in Caleb Motshabi in two separate incidents.

Kopanong police received information on Sunday about an alleged body wrapped in cellotape inside a shack. 

“Members rushed to the address and on arrival they found the shack locked, but drag marks were spotted leading to the pit toilet. Upon inspecting the pit toilet, they discovered the body of a 34-year-old female who was identified as Sinah Bantjies, wrapped in cellotape and covered in mud.”

Investigations lead police to a 43-year-old suspect, who had fled the scene. He will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court soon.

In another incident, Kopanong police received a call about two bodies in a shack at T13 in Caleb Motshabi on Wednesday.

Police arrived at the scene and found the bodies of two women on the bed. 

Preliminary postmortem results revealed that the two were murdered: Sarah Sentlholo, 91, died of poisoning and her daughter Rebecca Moyetsane, 66, was strangled to death.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN man accused of shooting and beheading mom and sister appears in court

A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with the murder of his mother and sister appeared briefly in the Richmond magistrate's court on Friday.
News
4 days ago

Nine shot dead while drinking in North West yard on Day of Reconciliation

Nine people, including four women, were shot dead by an unknown number of attackers in the North West while enjoying the Day of Reconciliation ...
News
1 week ago

Former crime intelligence officer gets life for shooting girlfriend in the head

A ruthless killer with an admirable exterior who violated his oath to protect South Africans.
News
1 week ago

Man stabs girlfriend to death, wounds man who tries to aid the woman

Police in Giyani in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a man who fatally stabbed his 42-year-old girlfriend and wounded a man who tried to come to ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Three women found dead in Bloemfontein in separate incidents South Africa
  3. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa
  4. Five heartbreaking stories involving children that sent shock waves in 2023 South Africa
  5. Rip tide claims local at Klein Brak Beach in Western Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...