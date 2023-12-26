Tip-offs have led Bloemfontein police to three women found murdered in Caleb Motshabi in two separate incidents.
Kopanong police received information on Sunday about an alleged body wrapped in cellotape inside a shack.
“Members rushed to the address and on arrival they found the shack locked, but drag marks were spotted leading to the pit toilet. Upon inspecting the pit toilet, they discovered the body of a 34-year-old female who was identified as Sinah Bantjies, wrapped in cellotape and covered in mud.”
Investigations lead police to a 43-year-old suspect, who had fled the scene. He will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court soon.
In another incident, Kopanong police received a call about two bodies in a shack at T13 in Caleb Motshabi on Wednesday.
Police arrived at the scene and found the bodies of two women on the bed.
Preliminary postmortem results revealed that the two were murdered: Sarah Sentlholo, 91, died of poisoning and her daughter Rebecca Moyetsane, 66, was strangled to death.
TimesLIVE
Three women found dead in Bloemfontein in separate incidents
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
