Devastating flood leaves KZN community reeling

27 December 2023 - 17:10
Heavy rain on Christmas Eve resulted in the Bellspruit River, which runs under the Mbonontathu bridge, bursting its banks, overflowing onto the N11 in Ladysmith. Six people died and 10 are still missing.
Image: Supplied/Ladysmith Herald

A KwaZulu-Natal woman is traumatised after the discovery of her daughter's body on Tuesday, while her husband and son are still missing in the aftermath of flash floods. 

The child is one of six people who died, while 10 others are unaccounted for after flash floods that ravaged Ladysmith in on Christmas Eve.

The woman and her family were residents of a camp ground, Caravan Park, where they lived with 55 other people. 

Caravan Park owner Petro du Plooy told TimesLIVE the woman is “severely traumatised” and unable to recount or discuss the events.

The family members were asleep when the area was flooded. Upon realising the danger, her husband attempted to wake everyone and move them to safety.

Most were swept away by a huge wave. The woman survived by clinging to a pole. 

Disruptive rain for parts of SA and cut-off low barrels towards the Cape

While disruptive rainfall was forecast across five provinces, together with localised flooding risks, hot and uncomfortable conditions were expected ...
News
8 hours ago

The body of her daughter was discovered later, while her husband and son are still missing.

“She is trying to muster strength, but she is shattered by what transpired. Losing every family member at once and in such a manner is beyond comprehension. While many may have lost replaceable items and possessions, for her it's the loss of her family,” Du Plooy said.

Having lived in the area for more than 14 years, Du Plooy said this flood was unprecedented. 

Everything unfolded rapidly — within minutes, people couldn't even evacuate their homes. The water surged so high, washing away everything in its path. People barely escaped with soaked clothes, leaving everything behind
Caravan Park owner Petro du Plooy

He described the rainfall as exceptionally intense. The downpour on December 24 caused the Bellspruit River under the Mbonontathu bridge to overflow onto the N11 near the Limit Hill traffic lights in Ladysmith, resulting in significant damage to infrastructure and sweeping away many vehicles.

“Everything unfolded rapidly — within minutes, people couldn't even evacuate their homes. The water surged so high, washing away everything in its path. People barely escaped with soaked clothes, leaving everything behind.

“The community has rallied, offering food and warm clothing. Some have opened their homes to shelter those in need, which is remarkable. We hope and pray for the swift recovery of the missing people.”

While the community supports the victims, various organisations have also pledged assistance. The Al-Imdaad Foundation confirmed their team's mobilisation to Ladysmith, working with partners IPSS Search and Rescue in the search for missing people.

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango appealed to the government to urgently assist affected communities.

“As ActionSA we advocate reallocating district municipalities' services, such as disaster, fire and emergency units to local municipalities for a rapid response to such disasters. We stand in solidarity with those affected [and] urge everyone to support those in need,” he said.

TimesLIVE

