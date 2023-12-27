He described the rainfall as exceptionally intense. The downpour on December 24 caused the Bellspruit River under the Mbonontathu bridge to overflow onto the N11 near the Limit Hill traffic lights in Ladysmith, resulting in significant damage to infrastructure and sweeping away many vehicles.
Devastating flood leaves KZN community reeling
Image: Supplied/Ladysmith Herald
A KwaZulu-Natal woman is traumatised after the discovery of her daughter's body on Tuesday, while her husband and son are still missing in the aftermath of flash floods.
The child is one of six people who died, while 10 others are unaccounted for after flash floods that ravaged Ladysmith in on Christmas Eve.
The woman and her family were residents of a camp ground, Caravan Park, where they lived with 55 other people.
Caravan Park owner Petro du Plooy told TimesLIVE the woman is “severely traumatised” and unable to recount or discuss the events.
The family members were asleep when the area was flooded. Upon realising the danger, her husband attempted to wake everyone and move them to safety.
Most were swept away by a huge wave. The woman survived by clinging to a pole.
The body of her daughter was discovered later, while her husband and son are still missing.
“She is trying to muster strength, but she is shattered by what transpired. Losing every family member at once and in such a manner is beyond comprehension. While many may have lost replaceable items and possessions, for her it's the loss of her family,” Du Plooy said.
Having lived in the area for more than 14 years, Du Plooy said this flood was unprecedented.
