South Africa

Plettenberg Bay police seize drugs worth R50k, woman arrested

27 December 2023 - 21:27 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A woman from Bossiesgif in Plettenberg Bay will appear in court on Thursday on a charge of dealing in drugs. Stock photo.
A woman from Bossiesgif in Plettenberg Bay will appear in court on Thursday on a charge of dealing in drugs. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Police arrested a 31-year-old woman after a raid at her Plettenberg Bay home where drugs with an estimated street value of R50,000 were seized on Tuesday. 

Police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies said after on a tip-off from the public, the Plettenberg Bay crime prevention unit embarked on a search and seizure operation at the house situated at Bossiesgif. He said the members seized:

  • 910 mandrax tablets;
  • 402 grams of dagga; and
  • 35 bankies of tik

“Police confiscated the find and subsequently arrested the 31-year-old woman who was present during the search. An undisclosed amount of cash, believed to be proceeds of the illicit drug trade, was also seized at the premises,” Spies said.

The woman is expected to appear in the Plettenberg Bay magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of dealing in drugs. 

“This arrest forms part of various crime combatting actions executed as part of the safer festive season operations. These operations will be maintained with for the duration of the festive period and beyond as part of concerted efforts by police to rid communities of illicit drugs.”

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

More than 75,000 arrests in police safer festive season operations

More than 75,000 people have been arrested since the launch of SAPS' safer festive season campaign - many undocumented foreigners, drunk drivers and ...
News
13 hours ago

2,500 people arrested for public drinking this December

Police minister Bheki Cele says police are determined to clamp down on the abuse of liquor which remains a core driver of crime, especially contact ...
News
3 days ago

Man arrested after drug seizure at Polokwane house

A 34-year-old man will appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Wednesday to face charges of possession and dealing in drugs.
News
5 days ago

Cocaine worth R151m found at Durban harbour

In the third major bust at Durban harbour in two months, police seized cocaine valued at R151m which entered South Africa on a boat from Brazil.
News
3 weeks ago

Mayday! Mayday! Plett’s ‘crumbling’ airport is up for grabs

It’s the airport that just won’t take off. But now a new plan to turn Plettenberg Bay into a regional aviation hub has got some heavyweight ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban residents with JoJo tanks urged to disconnect them from city's system South Africa
  2. Landlord ordered to restore generator use to gym during load-shedding South Africa
  3. Three women found dead in Bloemfontein in separate incidents South Africa
  4. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa
  5. Plettenberg Bay police seize drugs worth R50k, woman arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...