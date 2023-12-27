South Africa

Unidentified man found murdered in Schoemansdal, Mpumalanga

27 December 2023 - 15:50 By TIMESLIVE
A man was found dead with bullet wounds in Schoemansdal, Mpumalanga. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

Mpumalanga police were on Wednesday trying to identify a man who was found murdered in Schoemansdal on Christmas Day. 

The victim was found wearing a blue glove on his right hand, a blue beanie, black boots, a black jacket and black trousers. 

He had several bullet wounds.

“The victim is unknown. Police request the public to assist with information about his family,” said SAPS spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala. 

“It is reported the police received information from the ward councillor after being alerted by community members. When police attended the complainant, they found a man's body in Mnyambazi stream with bullet wounds. The victim was certified dead by paramedics at the scene. 

“The victim's age seems to be about mid-30s and he was of average weight and height. He was medium dark in complexion.” 

Police have called on anyone missing a relative who may fit the description to come forward. They have also issued a call for anyone who may have information that could help them to arrest the perpetrators to contact the police.

TimesLIVE

