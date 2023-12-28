South Africa

Limpopo journalist arrested, denied bail after taking pictures of mayor's house

Sanef 'disappointed' that charges were brought against a journalist who was doing his job without trespassing or intimidating anyone

28 December 2023 - 13:58
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Thomo Nkgadima, a Limpopo-based freelance journalist, was arrested and denied bail for taking pictures of mayor Eddie Maila's house.
Thomo Nkgadima, a Limpopo-based freelance journalist, was arrested and denied bail for taking pictures of mayor Eddie Maila's house.
Image: Facebook/Thomo Nkgadima

A freelance journalist based in Limpopo, Thomo Nkgadima, has been arrested and denied bail after he took pictures of a mayor’s house on Christmas Eve.

Sunday World was reportedly informed that Nkgadima was arrested on December 24 on charges of trespassing and intimidation after he took pictures of the house of Eddie Maila, mayor of Fetakgomo Tubatse municipality in Burgersfort, the SA National Editors Forum (Sanef) said.

“Nkgadima took pictures of the house from the outside in Praktiseer, where there are alleged illegal electrical connections and the mayor’s house is in the area. After spending Christmas in jail, Nkgadima appeared in court on Wednesday where he was denied bail, despite facing schedule 1 charges,” Sanef said.

Nkgadima and Sunday World are meeting legal representatives in the hope he will be released soon.

Sanef said it was disappointing that such charges were brought against a journalist who was doing his job without trespassing on Maila’s property or intimidating anyone.

“Editors at Sunday World have informed Sanef that Maila has previously threatened Nkgadima because the latter sought to do his work as a journalist. This is a worrying development that Sanef has always condemned. Our democracy requires that journalists be allowed to do their work without any inhibitions.

“Sanef hopes the court will make a sensible decision in offering Nkgadima a fair hearing and, when the time arrives, fully hear his side of the story.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Standard Bank apologises for its security personnel's assault on journalist

Standard Bank has apologised to the Daily Maverick after its security staff assaulted and manhandled a journalist who was at the corporation's ...
News
3 months ago

Not yet uhuru for media in our tormented country

We have the right laws and theories, but in practice journalism in South Africa is still a trauma-prone obstacle course, writes Makhudu Sefara
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

Sanef condemns Moti Group's gag on amaBhungane stories

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has condemned the Moti Group for restraining the further publication of articles written by ...
News
6 months ago

Wits bars media from covering student protest as it will 'inflame' situation

The media raised concerns that they were manhandled by security and escorted off the campus as they tried to cover the student protest on Friday.
News
9 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban residents with JoJo tanks urged to disconnect them from city's system South Africa
  2. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  3. Landlord ordered to restore generator use to gym during load-shedding South Africa
  4. Cops shed more light on Mbongeni Ngema's fatal car crash South Africa
  5. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...