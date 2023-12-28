The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student enrolled in photography studies in 2022.
He said his social media following is growing daily due to consistent engagement and community love.
According to him, photography is about capturing everyday life.
“Passion is crucial in pursuing photography as a career. It's not merely a choice for study. My goal post-school is to open a gallery, collaborate across creative disciplines and showcase that photography is the future,” he said.
Mjaji advises aspiring photographers to stay in their lane, shoot consistently and never underestimate who might be watching. “Photography is a journey, not a competition.”
He said his niece, despite fame, remains “a child from the village”, just as he will forever be a student photographer. He added his future projects include the Dance of the Lost Tribe in the village and other exciting, undisclosed projects. “The future looks bright for my family, my niece and young creatives I've inspired.”
Photographer behind the 'Albany bread girl' images positive about the future
Image: Supplied
A photographer who earlier this year captured a beautiful moment with his niece holding a loaf of Albany bread says his journey has been a mix of emotions since the photo gained attention.
Lungisa Mjaji shot to fame when the images gained traction on social media.
The pictures of three-year-old Lethukukhanya Mjaji stole the hearts of many South Africans who felt she should be the face of the bread brand.
“Despite facing academic challenges, I persevered as a high-performing student. I managed to fight through overwhelming days, though not without difficulty,” he said.
The 26-year-old commercial photographer from KwaNongidi in KwaZulu-Natal has since secured a sponsorship from Xiaomi South Africa and received a phone with an “excellent camera” for instant behind-the-scenes content creation.
Who is the photographer behind the Albany bread little girl images?
“In 2024, I'm collaborating with Nikon South Africa for workshops and content creation. Nikon's support allows me to fulfil my dream of paving the way for the next generation of photographers,” he said.
He added that the memorable elements included the overwhelming love from South Africa and the entire continent. “In my photography career, I'm now swimming with the big fish, sharing tables with those I once looked up to and with paying gigs [that help me] support my family, and I continue learning from industry gurus while excelling in school.”
Image: Lungisa Mjaji
