South Africa

Woman pastor sentenced for exposing children to nudity

28 December 2023 - 12:42
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The Rustenburg regional court has sentenced a woman pastor for exposing minors to nudity. Stock photo.
The Rustenburg regional court has sentenced a woman pastor for exposing minors to nudity. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

A woman pastor has been convicted and sentenced after she convinced members of her church to strip naked and expose their children to nudity in the North West. 

Zoliswa Menziwa, 36, was arrested in June 2022 after she was found in a house used as a church with five naked adults. The adults were two women and three men and 11 children were present. 

Police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane said the nude church was raided after one of the members invited his wife. Upon her arrival, she was told to strip naked as Menziwa claimed this was a request from God. The woman instead fled the church and reported the matter to police. 

When police arrived, they found Menziwa was the only person dressed and was allegedly the church leader. The five naked adults seemed disorientated, he said. 

“Subsequent to preliminary investigations, children between the ages of four and 12, six boys and five girls, were removed from the house and handed to social workers for intervention and placed in the care of other family members,” Tselanyane said.

Russian stars' semi-naked party sparks wartime backlash

A rapper who attended a celebrity party with only a sock to hide his modesty has been jailed for 15 days, sponsors of some of Russia's best known ...
News
10 hours ago

The case was investigated by the Rustenburg family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit. After an investigation, Menziwa was found guilty of contravening the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act.

The five co-accused congregants found naked were acquitted, Tselanyane said. 

“They seemed disorientated as if they were hypnotised. That is why they were sent for psychological help after the arrest and were referred to programmes to be taught life skills.”

Menziwa was sentenced by the Rustenburg regional court to two years' imprisonment, suspended for five years.

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena said defending the vulnerable remains a priority for the police.

He lauded the investigating team for ensuring the perpetrators were held accountable.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Sonke Gender Justice suspends one of its own for alleged sexual assault

Nonprofit organisation Sonke Gender Justice on Thursday confirmed the suspension of a staff member for allegedly committing a sexual offence in the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Mother distraught as school brushes off sexual assault of grade 5 pupil

It was discovered in a meeting that the 11-year-old perpetrators have a history of sexual violence, says mom
News
1 month ago

Naked guests admire ancient nudes at a museum in Barcelona

Visitors invited to admire ancient Greek statues while 'in the same situation as they are, completely naked and surrounded by other bodies'
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Metal detectors, patrollers, no money or cellphones should be the new norm for churches, say leaders

Church robberies on the increase as criminals eye churches as soft targets
News
1 month ago

Teen left church after prophecy from pastor who later 'sexually abused' him

The high court in Johannesburg on Wednesday heard how a teenage boy was allegedly lured from his church to the Arise and Shine Church by pastor ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban residents with JoJo tanks urged to disconnect them from city's system South Africa
  2. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  3. Landlord ordered to restore generator use to gym during load-shedding South Africa
  4. Cops shed more light on Mbongeni Ngema's fatal car crash South Africa
  5. Three killed and one critical in head-on collision near Ladysmith South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...