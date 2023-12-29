South Africa

Cape minstrels parade expected to be a crowd puller on January 2

29 December 2023 - 14:53 By TIMESLIVE
One of the troupe leaders during a 'Tweede Nuwe Jaar' parade in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to line the streets in Cape Town on January 2 to watch the minstrels' annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade.

About 20,000 minstrels, or Kaapse klopse, are expected to march through the CBD.

“The parade, organised by the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association, is expected to attract more than 80,000 spectators along Darling Street, the Grand Parade, Adderley Street and into the Bo-Kaap,” the city said on Friday.

The minstrels are scheduled to set off from District Six at about midday.

More than 35 Malay choirs are expected to take part in the annual Cape Malay Choir Board road march from the City Hall to the Bo-Kaap on December 31. The event is expected to end in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

‘These events have huge historical and cultural significance. They represent the rich heritage of our beautiful city and mean so much to thousands of Capetonians who have grown up with the culture associated with the Malay Choirs and the Tweede Nuwe Jaar parade,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.

“The city’s annual support for the event is to ensure we contribute to preserving these traditions for the next generation.”

TimesLIVE

