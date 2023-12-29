An application to halt a New Year’s Eve fireworks display at the V&A Waterfront has been dismissed by the high court in Cape Town — and the event will go ahead as planned.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA expressed disappointment after the decision on Friday.
“This development has raised concerns about the welfare and wellbeing of the diverse range of wild animals and wild birds that inhabit the V&A Waterfront precinct,” said the SPCA.
“[We express] deep disappointment over what is perceived as a disregard for the conservation status of these animals.”
Head of public relations for the V&A Waterfront Donald Kau told TimesLIVE they were proceeding with preparations to welcome visitors to a festive afternoon and evening of entertainment.
V&A Waterfront fireworks display to go ahead as planned
High court dismisses SPCA application to stop the event
Image: 123RF/mansum007
