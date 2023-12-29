South Africa

V&A Waterfront fireworks display to go ahead as planned

High court dismisses SPCA application to stop the event

29 December 2023 - 16:36 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The fireworks display will go ahead as planed at the V&A Waterfront, after the high court in Cape Town dismissed an application by the SPCA to halt the event. Stock photo.
The fireworks display will go ahead as planed at the V&A Waterfront, after the high court in Cape Town dismissed an application by the SPCA to halt the event. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/mansum007

An application to halt a New Year’s Eve fireworks display at the V&A Waterfront has been dismissed by the high court in Cape Town — and the event will go ahead as planned.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA expressed disappointment after the decision on Friday.

“This development has raised concerns about the welfare and wellbeing of the diverse range of wild animals and wild birds that inhabit the V&A Waterfront precinct,” said the SPCA.

“[We express] deep disappointment over what is perceived as a disregard for the conservation status of these animals.”

Head of public relations for the V&A Waterfront Donald Kau told TimesLIVE they were proceeding with preparations to welcome visitors to a festive afternoon and evening of entertainment.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

V&A Waterfront fireworks display to go ahead 'unless court says otherwise'

The V&A Waterfront will go ahead with its planned New Year's Eve fireworks display after successfully appealing a City of Cape Town decision to ...
News
1 day ago

High court showdown over New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Cape Town

The V&A Waterfront and Cape of Good Hope SPCA will face off in court on Friday in a wrangle over a New Year's Eve fireworks display at one of the ...
News
10 hours ago

China's fireworks ban sparks fiery debate before Lunar New Year

Chinese lawmakers on Friday weighed in on a fiery online debate on whether fireworks should be used to ring in the Lunar New Year in February.
News
10 hours ago

Cape minstrels parade expected to be a crowd puller on January 2

Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to line the streets in Cape Town on January 2 to watch the minstrels' annual 'Tweede Nuwe Jaar' parade.
News
6 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban residents with JoJo tanks urged to disconnect them from city's system South Africa
  2. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  3. Landlord ordered to restore generator use to gym during load-shedding South Africa
  4. Cops shed more light on Mbongeni Ngema's fatal car crash South Africa
  5. Iran executes four 'saboteurs' linked to Israel's Mossad World

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...