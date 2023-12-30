“Thankfully, the court handed down a permanent order earlier this month that the minister of electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, must stop the rolling blackouts by January 31,” the union said.
TimesLIVE
Haitu at midway point in bid to be eligible to join PSCBC
Image: 123RF/gorodenkoff
The Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union (Haitu) says it is just a matter of time before it is able to join the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) to represent workers in public sector wage negotiations.
The union, formed in 2015, was reflecting on its achievements for 2023.
It said it had already signed up more than 23,000 workers. In terms of the PSCBC constitution, a single trade union may apply for admission to the council if it meets the threshold requirement of 50,000 members.
“We ended the year on a victorious note, having secured a victory at the North Gauteng High Court where an order was handed down by the court that Eskom must stop load-shedding.”
Haitu was part of a multi-stakeholder group that included Numsa, the UDM and others which launched a groundbreaking court application to end load-shedding in all healthcare facilities, state schools and police stations.
“The union played a crucial role by making submissions to the court on the devastating impact of rolling blackouts on patients’ lives.
Once respected, unions now alienate the broader public
TimesLIVE
