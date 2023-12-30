South Africa

Haitu at midway point in bid to be eligible to join PSCBC

30 December 2023 - 16:28
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Haitu says one of its achievements was being part of a number of bodies which obtained a court order instructing electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to stop the rolling blackouts in hospitals, schools and police stations. Stock photo.
Haitu says one of its achievements was being part of a number of bodies which obtained a court order instructing electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to stop the rolling blackouts in hospitals, schools and police stations. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/gorodenkoff

The Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union (Haitu) says it is just a matter of time before it is able to join the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) to represent workers in public sector wage negotiations. 

The union, formed in 2015, was reflecting on its achievements for 2023. 

It said it had already signed up more than 23,000 workers. In terms of the PSCBC constitution, a single trade union may apply for admission to the council if it meets the threshold requirement of 50,000 members. 

“We ended the year on a victorious note, having secured a victory at the North Gauteng High Court where an order was handed down by the court that Eskom must stop load-shedding.” 

Haitu was part of a multi-stakeholder group that included Numsa, the UDM and others which launched a groundbreaking court application to end load-shedding in all healthcare facilities, state schools and police stations.

“The union played a crucial role by making submissions to the court on the devastating impact of rolling blackouts on patients’ lives.

Once respected, unions now alienate the broader public

In too many cases labour leaders are seen to be siding with the bad guys instead of promoting the interests of their members and society at large, ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 months ago

“Thankfully, the court handed down a permanent order earlier this month that the minister of electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, must stop the rolling blackouts by January 31,” the union said. 

The union also welcomed the signing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill by the National Council of Provinces. It said this brought the country one step closer to universal healthcare for all.

“Haitu has been fighting for the adoption of the NHI Bill because we believe that healthcare must be free and accessible to everyone. Our position as a union is that NHI can only be properly implemented if we ban the private healthcare sector completely.” 

The union said it spent much of the year defending ordinary workers on the shop floor.

It cited its intervention in a matter where three nurses were unfairly suspended at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus and the Gauteng health department unfairly blamed workers for poor service when it failed to provide a colostomy bag for a young patient.

The union said it had been the leading voice in the healthcare sector to denounce the exploitation of nurses through endless temporary contracts.

“We have fought for community health workers, Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers and for security guards to be insourced at all healthcare facilities.

“We have a dire shortage of workers in the healthcare space and this shortage has a major negative impact on services to the community.”

The union said it will continue to campaign for an end to labour brokers and temporary contracts in health care. 

 TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Man denied bail after being arrested twice for impersonating doctor

After being arrested for impersonating a doctor, a 65-year-old man who was removed from the Health Professions Council of South Africa register ...
News
2 days ago

More than 500 babies born on Christmas, teenage pregnancy a concern

By midday on Christmas, more than 500 bundles of joy had uttered their first cries in hospitals and clinics around the country.
News
4 days ago

Why pregnant woman who died by suicide at Kopanong was taken to maternity rather

The Gauteng health department on Friday said the refurbishment of the Kopanong District Hospital's psychiatric ward was disrupted by the non-payment ...
News
3 months ago

Nurse takes on hospital senior official over alleged sexual harassment and dismissal

Trade union has accused the hospital of not implementing its own zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment
News
5 months ago

Union vows to continue with protest at nursing college despite court interdict

The Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union says it will challenge a court order obtained by the Gauteng health department on Friday which ...
News
7 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Durban residents with JoJo tanks urged to disconnect them from city's system South Africa
  2. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  3. Police, SANDF members rescue tour guide from Komati River flooding South Africa
  4. 'Prophet' arrested after woman, daughter raped and killed in Limpopo South Africa
  5. SACP against ‘opportunistic abuse’ of MK name to fight battles: Nzimande Politics

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...