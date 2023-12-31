From politicians to newsmakers, these were their soundtracks of 2023
December means Boney M and Mariah Carey played on repeat in malls. However, this time All I Want for Christmas isn’t on everyone’s playlist.
This year was filled with highs and lows. For media personality Bonang Matheba, her year took a turn for the best after she won her lengthy legal battle against her former management company. The matter dates back to 2021, when Matheba relocated to New York and announced that she’d terminated her contract with global agency and celebrity management group Celebrity Services Africa (CSA).
What followed was a multimillion-rand legal battle over the ownership of her sparkling wine, House of BNG. The battle was also for the radio and TV personality's trademarks.
After almost two years of not doing interviews, Matheba spoke to Sunday Times in May about her victory.
In October she joined a star-studded group of A-listers on the runway for the “Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris” showcase at the Paris Fashion Week.
So, naturally, one of her favourite songs for this year is Cassper Nyovest’s It’s Not the Same, which she says she listened to on repeat while in Paris.
Reciting the intro of the song, Matheba said: “When you listen to the intro of the song, it almost sounds like a movie. It has this grandeur sort of sound to it and it sounds like the soundtrack to a collage of all the wonderful memories that have happened throughout the year. I played this in Paris and walking at the Paris Fashion Week and having that wonderful experience was amazing,” she said.
But Queen B, as she’s affectionately known, also found love, and Tems’ Me & U is a song that is special to her and her beau.
“I love that song, particularly because it reminds me of the very close people in my life, my partner, and it also reminds me of my brothers. When you listen to the lyrics of the song, it’s a celebration of two people who love each other or somebody that’s expressing their love for another person. It’s a song that my partner and I love to listen to. I’m a big fan of Afrobeats and I’m a big fan of Tems, and this song holds such great memories,” Matheba said.
While Bonang celebrates with bubbly and hip-hop, John Kani opts for jazz in the solace of his study.
At 80, this South African icon is not just an actor and playwright; he's a groove connoisseur, finding rhythm in the beats that have coloured his extraordinary journey. So What by Miles Davis is his go-to anthem. Life has thrown its curveballs, but for Kani the response is a casual “so what”. His study becomes a jazz haven, where Davis plays the therapist, silencing the chaos in the sweetest way possible.
“I listen to jazz if I want a quiet moment. That song describes my attitude from January to December 2023. Yes, things have happened, but so what? I may be shocked, dismayed or excited and when I feel like that I go to my study, play Miles Davis and I find that clears my mind,” Kani said.
Another of Kani’s favourite songs is Simphiwe Dana’s Bantu Biko Street, which transports him back to the 1970s, a pivotal decade in the liberation struggle when Steve Biko was alive. Thandiswa Mazwai’s Nizalwa Ngobani also holds a special place in his heart because it pays homage to the country’s heroes and heroines.
Jazz might soothe Kani’s soul and provide comfort in times of trouble, but it’s pop that moves him.
“There are moments in my life when I struggle to write and in those times I listen to songs like Jonas Gwangwa’s Flowers of the Nation. But I can also listen to Taylor Swift and songs like Jerusalema — oh and then I dance! It gives you a sense of young people’s journey and where they are,” Kani said.
TS Galaxy and former Bafana Bafana player Bernard Parker, who is currently in recovery, has been pumping Dearson's hit mellow house track Spirit, where he features Uncle R.
Parker, who is more of an RnB and hip-hop music fan, said the song's message and melody is what drew him to it.
“This is week 9 since I broke my leg, and I was told that I will start walking in week 12 but I am walking already in week nine,” Parker said.
Parker broke his leg in a football match against Mamelodi Sundowns two months ago after a tackle by Bongani Zungu.
“I am taking my recovery very seriously ... I've studied exercise science, getting to know the skeleton of the body and how muscles intertwine. I still wake up at 6am like I’m going to training and get to do what I need to do,” Parker said.
He described his 2023 as a good year in which he enjoyed his football and other off-pitch activities including giving back to the community, which he has been busy with.
“It’s been a great [time] for me ... I enjoyed time home with my family and enjoying my responsibilities. I have had a great response throughout the year from all the people,” he said.
Parker, who is in his third year of studying sport psychology and life coaching, said he started focusing more on his studies after getting injured.
Actor and director Mavuso Magabane, known for his roles on TV soapies and telenovelas Isidingo, Isithembiso and Durban Gen, has described his 2023 as a relatively busy year where he always had something to do.
“Sometimes you don’t need to nag because God and ancestors may take the little that they have given you. I was working throughout the year, I jumped from one show to the next,” Magabane said.
He said although he was in front of the camera throughout the year, other side hustles were very slow.
“It was a good year for me, doing e.tv’s Smoke and Mirrors, which plays every day ... I am very grateful that I’ve been able to work and put food on the table,” he said.
Magabane, a music lover, has recently fallen in love with maskandi star Mthandeni SK’s song featuring Lwah Ndlunkulu titled Paris, which he heard while visiting Durban.
The song made history in maskandi circles after reaching a million views on YouTube last month.
“It was played everywhere and everyone loved it, it’s a beautiful song which I think will be a contender for the song of year on Ukhozi FM,” Magabane said.
Magabane said he now plays the song regularly and it was by far his current favourite.
TikTok viral sensation Desmond Koolen, the seven-year-old Johannesburg boy whose performance of I Feel Good caught the attention of Will Smith, stuck to the hit as his anthem of choice.
Dressed in his green Springbok T-shirt, Koolen stole the hearts of many South Africans with his rendition of James Brown’s I Feel Good. The video of his school performance went viral and the seven-year-old shared a stage with the Springboks at their welcome home celebration at MultiChoice City.
Speaking from his Fourways home, Koolen said: “I Feel Good is my favourite song because it makes people feel good and they smile. It was the first song I performed in front of people and I love how it makes people smile and brightens their day.”
Another of Koolen’s favourite songs is Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid. He spontaneously belts out the song in perfect harmony.
Koolen has since performed at the Jacaranda FM Carols by Candlelight, which is one step closer to his dream of performing in a stadium like the late Freddie Mercury.
“One day I want to sing on a big stage like Freddie Mercury and I want to sing We are the Champions. The song reminds me that we are the champions. Sometimes we forget that we are champions, and this song is a reminder from Freddie Mercury that we are the champions,” Koolen said.
For IFP MP and national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Umbayimbayi — Inkabi Zezwe (Big Zulu & Sjava) was his go-to musical fix.
“It’s a beautiful, well-sung and creative song that gives hope to love and commitment. In its own way, it says home is where the heart is,” he said.
DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube has had iPlan by Dlala Thukzin, Zaba & Sykes as a constant on her playlist.
“This has been a firm favourite for this year. What a fun jam! Whether it’s playing while you’re making a ‘seven colour’ Sunday lunch or in the car reminiscing about a much-needed summer break. It’s been a lovely reminder that summer days are coming and South Africans will be doing what we do best during 'Dezemba',” she said.
And for ANC MP and ANCYL president Collen Malatji, Mnike by Tyler ICU featuring DJ Maphorisa, Nandipha808, Ceeka RSA & Tyron Dee gave him energy when he needed it.
“It’s one of the best 2023 dance songs, talking about young people wanting to have fun,” he said.
Songs and series aside, according to Spotify, the top-streamed holiday song in South Africa since the start of November is Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You.
Amapiano hits are also among the top-streamed songs, proving that South Africans are feeling festive and fully embracing the “ke Dezemba” spirit.
