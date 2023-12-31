From politicians to newsmakers, these were their soundtracks of 2023

Another of Kani’s favourite songs is Simphiwe Dana’s Bantu Biko Street, which transports him back to the 1970s, a pivotal decade in the liberation struggle when Steve Biko was alive. Thandiswa Mazwai’s Nizalwa Ngobani also holds a special place in his heart because it pays homage to the country’s heroes and heroines.

Jazz might soothe Kani’s soul and provide comfort in times of trouble, but it’s pop that moves him.

“There are moments in my life when I struggle to write and in those times I listen to songs like Jonas Gwangwa’s Flowers of the Nation. But I can also listen to Taylor Swift and songs like Jerusalema — oh and then I dance! It gives you a sense of young people’s journey and where they are,” Kani said.

TS Galaxy and former Bafana Bafana player Bernard Parker, who is currently in recovery, has been pumping Dearson's hit mellow house track Spirit, where he features Uncle R.

Parker, who is more of an RnB and hip-hop music fan, said the song's message and melody is what drew him to it.

“This is week 9 since I broke my leg, and I was told that I will start walking in week 12 but I am walking already in week nine,” Parker said.

Parker broke his leg in a football match against Mamelodi Sundowns two months ago after a tackle by Bongani Zungu.

“I am taking my recovery very seriously ... I've studied exercise science, getting to know the skeleton of the body and how muscles intertwine. I still wake up at 6am like I’m going to training and get to do what I need to do,” Parker said.

He described his 2023 as a good year in which he enjoyed his football and other off-pitch activities including giving back to the community, which he has been busy with.

“It’s been a great [time] for me ... I enjoyed time home with my family and enjoying my responsibilities. I have had a great response throughout the year from all the people,” he said.

Parker, who is in his third year of studying sport psychology and life coaching, said he started focusing more on his studies after getting injured.

Actor and director Mavuso Magabane, known for his roles on TV soapies and telenovelas Isidingo, Isithembiso and Durban Gen, has described his 2023 as a relatively busy year where he always had something to do.

“Sometimes you don’t need to nag because God and ancestors may take the little that they have given you. I was working throughout the year, I jumped from one show to the next,” Magabane said.

He said although he was in front of the camera throughout the year, other side hustles were very slow.