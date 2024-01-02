South Africa

Gauteng medical services cope with New Year’s Eve emergency calls

02 January 2024 - 19:37 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko (standing) at the Gauteng EMS emergency communication centre in Midrand.
Image: Gauteng department of health.

Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko on Tuesday expressed satisfaction at how the Gauteng Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to emergencies during the festive period. 

She joined EMS personnel on the ground on New Year’s Eve as they responded to emergency calls as part of the safer festive season campaign. 

The operation kicked off at EMS communication centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, where she joined the team of call centre operators to respond to incoming emergency calls to ensure prompt and efficient response. 

Between 6am on December 31 and 6am on January 1, the communication centre recorded 1,914 calls.  

These calls included various incidents such as road accidents, medical emergencies, suicides, trauma cases, and many others. 

Medical emergencies (maternity, asthma attack, epilepsy, heart attack, collapse) constituted 898 calls, followed by trauma cases  such as assault, gunshot and burns (468 calls). 

The centre also received 102 motor vehicle accident calls  and 42 suicide-related calls.

The department said there was a very minimal decline in call volumes compared to the same period last year.

“Around the same period in 2022/2023, the emergency communication centre recorded 1,929 calls (105 accidents, 862 medical, 53 suicide/attempts and 482 trauma cases).”

Statistics of emergency cases attended to between December 5 to January 1 in the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 cycles show that most of the calls were medical related, followed by trauma cases, accidents and suicide-related calls. 

“l want to commend our dedicated healthcare workers across the Gauteng health system who have been working tirelessly during this busy period. Their dedication and professionalism is commendable,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said. 

 TimesLIVE 

