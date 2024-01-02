South Africa

Nelson Mandela Foundation mourns death of Peter Magubane

Organisation lauds photographer’s courage in the face of apartheid brutality

02 January 2024 - 22:05 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Photojournalist Peter Magubane looks on during the funeral of Albertina Sisulu in Johannesburg on June 11 2011. He died on Monday aged 91. File image.
Photojournalist Peter Magubane looks on during the funeral of Albertina Sisulu in Johannesburg on June 11 2011. He died on Monday aged 91. File image.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/Reuters

The Nelson Mandela Foundation says it will always value Peter Magubane’s body of work which carried great historical and artistic significance. 

The foundation made this comment on Tuesday, following the death on Monday of Magubane, the renowned photographer who shed light on the everyday struggles of black South Africans for decades under apartheid. He was 91.

“As an activist and documentary photographer, he was renowned for his courage in face of apartheid state brutality. His photographic record of the life and times of Nelson Mandela is both extensive and full of emblematic images,” the foundation said. 

It said at critical moments during the years of the struggle, Magubane provided support to the Mandela family members. 

“The Nelson Mandela Foundation worked closely with Ntate Magubane over the years on a variety of projects. In 2008 we became the custodians of his original exhibition ‘Mandela: Man of the People’, and have presented versions of it to the public in our own facility and in partner institutions.”

The foundation said it would miss Magubane’s dry sense of humour and his sharp eye.

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Peter Magubane, photographer who documented apartheid, dies aged 91

Peter Magubane, the renowned artist-photographer who shed light on the everyday struggles of black South Africans for decades under apartheid, died ...
News
21 hours ago

Finnish Nobel Peace laureate and former president Ahtisaari dies at 86

Nobel Peace laureate Martti Ahtisaari, who served as Finland's 10th president between 1994 and 2000, died on Monday at the age of 86, the Finnish ...
News
2 months ago

Ronald Malindi’s death from shooting a wake-up call on how champs should be protected

The brazen shooting in broad daylight in Westbury, Johannesburg of reigning South African junior bantamweight boxing champion Ronald Malindi, who ...
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Notorious convicts released on parole in 2023 South Africa
  2. SAJBD slams government for using its name in ICJ application South Africa
  3. Passengers escape blaze on Japan Airlines plane after collision at Tokyo airport World
  4. Trophy hunter awarded almost R9m in damages after being accidentally blinded by ... South Africa
  5. IN FULL | June Steenkamp's 'voice' rings loudly at Oscar Pistorius parole ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...