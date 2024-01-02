Two suspects were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of four people, including a teenage girl and her police officer uncle, on Monday at Block P, Jukulyn, a notorious area in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.
The suspects, aged 30 and 33, are expected to appear in court on Thursday on charges of murder.
The shooting happened in the early hours on Monday when three gunmen with heavy calibre weapons leapt out of two cars.
According to an internal police report seen by TimesLIVE, officers found 19 9mm cartridges and 80 rifle cartridges at the scene.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the circumstances that led to the shootings are unknown.
Two suspects arrested for Jukulyn New Year’s shooting that claimed 4 lives
Image: Supplied
‘It feels like a dream’: Mother loses daughter in New Year’s Day shooting
The 14-year-old victim has been identified as Vuyolethu Ziwele.
Her distraught mother, Nandipha Ziwele, who was on night shift at work, told TimesLIVE her child and friends and family members were lighting fireworks at the gate. She had hoped to spoil her daughter on New Year's Day with a special pair of shoes she wanted.
The police have requested anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stop line at 08600-10111 or anonymously report tip-offs on the MySAPS app.
TimesLIVE
