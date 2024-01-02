Alleged wife murderer abandons bid for bail

A Gqeberha man charged with the murder of his estranged wife abandoned his bid for bail in the city’s magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
Colin “Junior” Kannemeyer, who is accused of stabbing the mother of his children to death in a vehicle outside the Gelvandale home they once shared, before turning the knife on himself, will be held in the hospital section of St Albans Prison.
Image: Facebook
Cheryl-Ann’s body was discovered in her silver Honda Jazz in their yard in Beetlestone Road on December 27.
Kannemeyer was rushed to hospital and later discharged.
He was arrested on December 28 and has been in custody since.
The case was postponed to February 20 for further investigations.
