New approach urgently required as initiation death toll mounts
Year-long planning rather than seasonal intervention needed, says Cogta deputy minister
03 January 2024 - 10:25
To curb deaths of initiates, the government plans to change its approach and, instead of using seasonal measures, adopt year-long planning as initiation problems become more complex...
