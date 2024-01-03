South Africa

No special treatment for Oscar Pistorius as he is set for release on parole

03 January 2024 - 15:59 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Former star athlete Oscar Pistorius will be released on parole on Friday, nearly 11 years after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. File image.
Former star athlete Oscar Pistorius will be released on parole on Friday, nearly 11 years after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. File image.
Image: Sunday Times

Details about the release of former Paralympian athlete and murderer Oscar Pistorius on parole on Friday will not be made public, the correctional services department said on Wednesday. 

The department said South Africa “opted for a victim-centred” criminal justice system and this means inmates and parolees are not “paraded”.  

“Therefore media opting to camp outside any correctional facility may not be prevented from carrying out their work, as per their line of duty, but it would not be possible for them to get [photos or videos] of Pistorius,” it said. 

Pistorius was convicted of the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, whom he shot four times with hollow point ammunition as she cowered behind a locked bathroom door on Valentine’s Day in 2013. 

The department said Pistorius's elevated public profile did not make him different from other inmates or warrant inconsistent treatment.

What will happen to Oscar Pistorius when he is released from jail?

Former Paralympic star Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison on Friday after he was granted parole nearly 11 years after killing his ...
News
1 day ago

Providing details about his release may be a security threat for him and others.  

“[The department] has to carefully manage that risk.” 

General parole conditions will apply to Pistorius.  

“For example, he will be expected to be home at particular hours of the day. He may not consume alcohol or other prohibited substances.” 

Participation in programmes identified by the parole board will also be compulsory for him.  

“As [with] other parolees, Pistorius is restricted from conducting media interviews,” the department said.  

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Kirsten Kluyts murder accused Bafana Mahungela to spend Christmas behind bars

Bafana Mahungela, the student linked to the murder of Sandton schoolteacher Kirsten Kluyts, will spend Christmas behind bars after his bail hearing ...
News
2 weeks ago

BHEKISISA | From Oscar to Diepsloot: What could cause men to become violent?

Without investing in mental health services our country will stay sick — and gender-based violence will be part of our makeup.
News
3 weeks ago

The attitude of SA men towards women must change

There is a slight irony in Oscar Pistorius being officially granted parole on Friday, the eve of the 16 Days of Activism campaign against ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Oscar Pistorius granted parole but only after festive season

Former Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole and will be allowed to return to the Waterkloof, Pretoria, home of his uncle Arnold ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Notorious convicts released on parole in 2023 South Africa
  3. SAJBD slams government for using its name in ICJ application South Africa
  4. Trophy hunter awarded almost R9m in damages after being accidentally blinded by ... South Africa
  5. Two suspects arrested for Jukulyn New Year’s shooting that claimed 4 lives South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...