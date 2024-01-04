Gauteng police are investigating a triple murder after three family members were found dead in the back of a bakkie at Rondebult in Elsburg, near Germiston, on Tuesday.
According to Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the victims had been stabbed to death.
“The 43-year-old son of the victims has been arrested and charged with the three murders,” she said.
The victims are his parents and sister.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Germiston magistrate's court on Thursday.
Police investigations continue.
TimesLIVE
Three family members murdered in Rondebult, Germiston
Son, 43, of victims arrested and charged
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
Gauteng police are investigating a triple murder after three family members were found dead in the back of a bakkie at Rondebult in Elsburg, near Germiston, on Tuesday.
According to Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the victims had been stabbed to death.
“The 43-year-old son of the victims has been arrested and charged with the three murders,” she said.
The victims are his parents and sister.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Germiston magistrate's court on Thursday.
Police investigations continue.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'Why kill our mother?' — Slain estate agent’s children desperate for answers
Two suspects arrested for Jukulyn New Year’s shooting that claimed 4 lives
Mpumalanga cops probe murder case after charred remains of two found in burnt car
KZN man accused of shooting and beheading mom and sister appears in court
Mom and daughter critical after Durban drive-by shooting
Murdered initiates: mom in shock after gunmen kill three sons, wound fourth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos