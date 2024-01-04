South Africa

Wolf on the loose in Benoni is recaptured

04 January 2024 - 08:07 By TimesLIVE
The wolf named Logan was removed from its owner for alleged neglect.
Image: Absolute Exotics SA.

A Canadian timber wolf that escaped from his enclosure in Benoni has been recaptured.

Named Logan, the wolf was recently removed from its owner because of alleged neglect. 

“He will be relocated to a sanctuary equipped to meet his specialised needs,” Absolute Exotics SA's Christo Myburgh said. 

The alert of his escape was issued by Myburgh on New Year's Day. The wolf had come into their care on New Year's Eve.

Myburgh issued a statement just after midnight on Thursday to say Logan had been found by a private security company.

TimesLIVE

