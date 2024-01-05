A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on Friday.
This follows an incident a few weeks ago in Masoyi in Mpumalanga where an 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound. It is alleged his father was cleaning a firearm when he accidentally discharged it.
“A probe had to be instituted to find out as to how the young man got shot. It was during the investigation that police discovered that the man was not the lawful owner of the firearm, which belonged to his late father,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.
The man allegedly did not have a licence for the 9mm pistol.
“The seized firearm will undergo ballistic testing to determine if it was not used in the commission of crime elsewhere.”
The suspect is expected to appear in the White River magistrate's court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Man who 'accidentally shot son' arrested for attempted murder
Image: 123RF
