South Africa

Man who 'accidentally shot son' arrested for attempted murder

05 January 2024 - 18:17 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A gunshot wound sustained by an 18-year-old man last week led to the arrest of his 41-year-old father in Masoyi on Friday.
A gunshot wound sustained by an 18-year-old man last week led to the arrest of his 41-year-old father in Masoyi on Friday.
Image: 123RF

A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on Friday. 

This follows an incident a few weeks ago in Masoyi in Mpumalanga where an 18-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound. It is alleged his father was cleaning a firearm when he accidentally discharged it. 

“A probe had to be instituted to find out as to how the young man got shot. It was during the investigation that police discovered that the man was not the lawful owner of the firearm, which  belonged to his late father,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.

The man allegedly did not have a licence for the 9mm pistol.

“The seized firearm will undergo ballistic testing to determine if it was not used in the commission of crime elsewhere.” 

The suspect is expected to appear in the White River magistrate's court on Monday. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Eastern Cape police searching for duo who allegedly raped three women, killing one

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for two men suspected of raping three women and murdering one of them.
News
1 day ago

Families of children suspected to be abducted by 'caregivers' sought by police

Mpumalanga police are looking for the families of two children who were found with two women posing as caregivers.
News
2 days ago

Life in Jukulyn – where ambulances, courier services, e-hailing taxis and even pizza deliveries are a no-go

No services can be rendered in Jukulyn, an area in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, without a police escort.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. LISTEN | What the bones say about South Africa in 2024 South Africa
  3. From multimillion-rand sponsorship deals to prison: Can Oscar Pistorius ... South Africa
  4. Polo Vivo found completely stripped, barely two hours after cops alerted South Africa
  5. Rea Vaya buses blocked at depot South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...