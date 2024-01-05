Solidarity welcomes dismissal of 92 strikers at Gold One

Solidarity has welcomed the dismissal of at least 92 strikers at the Gold One mine in Springs whose “horrific” behaviour towards co-workers was exposed by the media last month.
The union said some of the perpetrators were turned away when operations resumed at the mine earlier this week.
Solidarity said victims of the December sit-in noticed that some of the dismissed workers were underground again when the first shifts resumed for January.
“Apparently, these perpetrators were arrested when they came above ground and shifts resumed, though not under police protection,” the union said.
Solidarity said it will demand answers from Gold One’s management about what its plans are to prevent a possible third sit-in at the mine or any similar violent action.
It advised its members not to enter the workplace until their safety is guaranteed, or if they feel their lives are threatened in any way.
During the five days underground in December, several workers who were not involved in the strikers’ demands were seriously assaulted and threatened with being killed.
Paul Mardon, deputy general secretary of strategy and sustainability at Solidarity, said it was gratifying action had been taken against the perpetrators.
He said further investigation by the police will hopefully also lead to further criminal action being taken against the perpetrators.
“Traumatised workers were expected to return to work this week. What is the action plan that should provide protection for these workers, including our own members?
“Gold One has not yet answered why they could not foresee or avoid the second strike. How can we trust that a third one is not also imminent?” Mardon said.
The first strike occurred in October when hundreds of employees refused to return to the surface for nearly three days, staging a sit-in in protest against the company’s failure to recognise the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu). Amcu is seeking organisational rights at the mine.
