South Africa

Eastern Cape woman arrested after her baby's body found in bushes

07 January 2024 - 10:27 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A 27-year-old woman will face a murder charge after the body of her 11-month-old child was found in the bushes. Stock image.
A 27-year-old woman will face a murder charge after the body of her 11-month-old child was found in the bushes. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

A 27-year-old woman was assaulted by members of the community and hospitalised after the body of her 11-month-old baby girl was found by a man in the bushes in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

The man found the baby in a refuse bag. He alerted members of the community and the mother was traced. 

“According to police information, on December 29 the infant got sick and passed away at about 5am on January 1.

“It is alleged the mother wrapped the child in a towel, put her in a plastic bag and threw her in the bushes at Nonyevu locality where she was living at the time,” police spokesperson Capt Welile Matyolo said.

The mother will appear in the Port St Johns magistrate’s court to face a charge of murder. 

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Eastern Cape police searching for duo who allegedly raped three women, killing one

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for two men suspected of raping three women and murdering one of them.
News
2 days ago

Man who 'accidentally shot son' arrested for attempted murder

A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Four-month-old baby allegedly stolen by 'caregivers' in Kriel

A four-month-old baby girl has been “stolen” by two women who allegedly impersonated caregivers in Kriel, Mpumalanga.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Solidarity welcomes dismissal of 92 strikers at Gold One South Africa
  3. SAJBD slams government for using its name in ICJ application South Africa
  4. From multimillion-rand sponsorship deals to prison: Can Oscar Pistorius ... South Africa
  5. Fisherman bitten trying to free ragged tooth shark from his fishing gear South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...