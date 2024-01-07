South Africa

Gauteng traffic police intensify operations as holidaymakers return

07 January 2024 - 11:22
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Gauteng Traffic police expected to intensify operations on Sunday as holidaymakers return to the province.
Gauteng Traffic police expected to intensify operations on Sunday as holidaymakers return to the province.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/ File photo

Gauteng traffic police will intensify law enforcement operations across the province on Sunday as major routes are expected to be busy as holidaymakers return home.

Traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said the heightened traffic police visibility is aimed at ensuring safety and reducing accidents on the major routes in the province.

He said  290 road fatalities had been recorded in Gauteng since the beginning of the festive season.

The majority of the fatalities were a result of jaywalking, unsafe overtaking by vehicles, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving.

Maremane said the enforcement operations were aimed at curbing lawlessness and ensuring motorists adhered to the road rules while also eliminating criminal elements.

The Gauteng traffic police together with other law enforcement officials will be on the ground to ensure that everyone is safe. Road users must be vigilant, prioritise safety and look out for pedestrians who may attempt to cross the road on busy routes,” he said.

Routes expected to be busy include: 

  • N1 Polokwane to Pretoria.
  • N3 Durban to Johannesburg.
  • N1 Bloemfontein to Johannesburg.
  • N4 Emalahleni to Pretoria.
  • N12 Potchefstroom to Johannesburg.
  • R573 Pretoria Moloto Road

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘She was the sister we never had’: Family in shock after speeding driver kills traffic officer

Family in shock after speeding driver kills traffic officer
News
12 hours ago

More than 200 already killed on Gauteng roads this festive season

A total of 242 people have so far been killed on Gauteng roads during the festive period, higher than previous years, provincial traffic police said ...
News
1 week ago

Cape Town cops arrest 68 drunk drivers in festive season of bad behaviour

Cape Town's safety and security directorate has had its hands full over the festive season battling fires and controlling badly behaved motorists.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Solidarity welcomes dismissal of 92 strikers at Gold One South Africa
  3. SAJBD slams government for using its name in ICJ application South Africa
  4. From multimillion-rand sponsorship deals to prison: Can Oscar Pistorius ... South Africa
  5. Fisherman bitten trying to free ragged tooth shark from his fishing gear South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...