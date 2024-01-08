South Africa

Four more suspects arrested over Jukulyn murders

08 January 2024 - 09:34 By TimesLIVE
Three men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of four people in Jukulyn, Soshanguve, on New Year's Day. Two other suspects were arrested last week. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Three men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of four people in Jukulyn, Soshanguve.

This follows the arrest of two other suspects last week for the New Year's Day murders of police constable Mpho Kgobotlo, his niece Vuyolethu Ziwele and his friends Phomolang Malakapatlo and Thandi Dlamini. 

Brig Thandi Mbambo said the arrests on Saturday night were carried out by the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team in Pretoria and the Hawks' tactical operations management section (TOMS).

Three firearms, an AK-47 and two pistols were confiscated from the suspects.

They will appear at Soshanguve magistrate`s court on Tuesday.

The two arrested earlier, Sipho Kgomo and Tshepo Mosemeni, will appear in court again on January 12.

