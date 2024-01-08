South Africa

Suspect in dock over fatal shootings in Gugulethu

08 January 2024 - 13:44 By Kim Swartz
Bongani Philipps is one of three suspects allegedly linked to the shooting in NY 137, Gugulethu on New Year’s Day. File photo.
Image: 123RF/zeferli

A 36-year-old suspect appeared in court on Monday in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting in Cape Town that claimed the lives of three men and left another seriously wounded.

Bongani Philipps is one of three suspects allegedly linked to the shooting in NY 137, Gugulethu, on New Year’s Day.

Philipps appeared at the Athlone magistrate’s court on charges of murder and attempted murder, said police spokesperson Col Andre Traut.

Two other suspects aged 26 and 36 were arrested on January 3 in Goodwood and Blue Downs. The case against them has not been enrolled at court due to technicalities, Traut said. This would soon be rectified and they will join Phillips in the dock when the case returns to court on January 15.

The motive behind the killings is under investigation.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa previously said: “Reports indicate the victims were in a vehicle and about to drop off someone when another vehicle with occupants emerged and several shots were fired.

“As a consequence, three people died and a third was taken to a medical facility after sustaining serious injuries.”

TimesLIVE

