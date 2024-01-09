South Africa

POLL | Does South Africa have what it takes to be a cashless society?

09 January 2024 - 12:26 By Rethabile Radebe
With coffee shops attached to Woolworths going cashless this month, it's a wonder if big retailers will follow suit.
With coffee shops attached to Woolworths going cashless from this month, will big retailers follow suit?

Many challenges could stand in the way of South African-based retailers from going cashless due to the digital divide. 

According to Tech Target, digital divide is defined as the gap between those demographics that can access modern information and technology and the ones that don't or have restricted access.

This technology can include cellphones, televisions, computers and access to an internet connection. 

Some South Africans were unimpressed with Woolworths when it announced its coffee shops would be going cashless, citing the “safety and convenience” of customers and staff.

We’re going cashless. From January 16, we will no longer accept cash as we’ve joined global responsible businesses that prioritise customers and staff safety.”

Some social media users said the move by WCafe was exclusionary, saying not all shoppers would be able to pay with cards.

When South Africa's biggest retailer the Shoprite Group noticed most of its customers seemed to frequently use cards and SnapScan-type devices last year, it opted to introduce cashless shopping at pilot sites for its Uniq clothing and OK Urban outlets in Cape Town.

The Financial Mail quoted the retailer as saying the cashless stores provide a safe environment and reduce the risk of armed robberies.

READ MORE:

Cashless shopping is latest response to attacks on money vans

The coffee shops attached to Woolworths stores are going cashless from this month, with the retailer saying this is for the "safety and convenience" ...
News
1 day ago

‘Most South Africans opt for cash over tapping and swiping’

Research shows that convenience, security and anonymity are among the reasons why consumers like paying with cash
News
3 weeks ago

Taxi industry introduces an electronic fare collection system

NTA wants to rollout the system across all nine province to improve profitability
News
5 months ago
