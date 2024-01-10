Five suspects, four of them prison parolees serving correctional supervision, have been arrested after a police constable was wounded in a shooting in the North West.
The policeman was shot on Monday at Jericho village when he stopped at a tuck shop, police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said.
“The suspects fled the scene in a silver Opel Kadett.
“A quick response by Jericho police led to a car chase [to] Sephai village, where the suspects’ vehicle hit a cow. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.”
One suspect was handed over to the police by a member of the community, while another was arrested by Jericho police on Tuesday. The other three were tracked and arrested between Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday in Mabopane and Winterveldt during a tactical operation by Brits crime intelligence and the trio task team.
A Norinco firearm with four rounds of ammunition was found hidden by one of the suspects at his aunt’s home in another village.
The suspects, aged between 22 and 56, are expected to appear in the Brits magistrate’s court soon.
TimesLIVE
Five arrested, including four parolees, after cop shot in North West
Image: Elvis Ntombela
Five suspects, four of them prison parolees serving correctional supervision, have been arrested after a police constable was wounded in a shooting in the North West.
The policeman was shot on Monday at Jericho village when he stopped at a tuck shop, police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said.
“The suspects fled the scene in a silver Opel Kadett.
“A quick response by Jericho police led to a car chase [to] Sephai village, where the suspects’ vehicle hit a cow. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.”
One suspect was handed over to the police by a member of the community, while another was arrested by Jericho police on Tuesday. The other three were tracked and arrested between Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday in Mabopane and Winterveldt during a tactical operation by Brits crime intelligence and the trio task team.
A Norinco firearm with four rounds of ammunition was found hidden by one of the suspects at his aunt’s home in another village.
The suspects, aged between 22 and 56, are expected to appear in the Brits magistrate’s court soon.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Plan to help 10111 call centres is being implemented, police union told
'All I hear are my daughter's screams', says mom of murdered Tania Zungu
Wife of murdered Umlazi cop to ring in 2024 behind bars
EDITORIAL | Blood of men and women in blue is a shameful stain on society
WATCH | Slain police officers' families speak about loss of loved ones during visit by Cele
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos