South Africa

Five arrested, including four parolees, after cop shot in North West

10 January 2024 - 14:37 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Five suspects are under arrest in connection with the attempted murder of a police constable. File photo.
Five suspects are under arrest in connection with the attempted murder of a police constable. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Five suspects, four of them prison parolees serving correctional supervision, have been arrested after a police constable was wounded in a shooting in the North West.

The policeman was shot on Monday at Jericho village when he stopped at a tuck shop, police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said.

“The suspects fled the scene in a silver Opel Kadett.

“A quick response by Jericho police led to a car chase [to] Sephai village, where the suspects’ vehicle hit a cow. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.”

One suspect was handed over to the police by a member of the community, while another was arrested by Jericho police on Tuesday. The other three were tracked and arrested between Tuesday and the early hours of Wednesday in Mabopane and Winterveldt during a tactical operation by Brits crime intelligence and the trio task team.

A Norinco firearm with four rounds of ammunition was found hidden by one of the suspects at his aunt’s home in another village.

The suspects, aged between 22 and 56, are expected to appear in the Brits magistrate’s court soon.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Plan to help 10111 call centres is being implemented, police union told

Police top brass and a team from the project management office in the Presidency have set up a project plan to improve the functioning of all police ...
News
3 hours ago

'All I hear are my daughter's screams', says mom of murdered Tania Zungu

The mother of KwaZulu-Natal woman Tania Zungu who was shot dead in her presence and that of her two grandchildren at their New Germany home is ...
News
1 day ago

Wife of murdered Umlazi cop to ring in 2024 behind bars

Murder accused Nongcebo Faith Ntombela's mood matched the gloomy weather after her bid for bail was turned down in the Umlazi magistrate's court on ...
News
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Blood of men and women in blue is a shameful stain on society

The ever-increasing attacks on police officers is an attack on our nation that we must resist with force and manpower
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

WATCH | Slain police officers' families speak about loss of loved ones during visit by Cele

W/O Lindela Mrhaqisa and Const Asavela Mathe were killed in separate incidents in Cape Town.
News
3 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Two suspects arrested after city employee gunned down outside Strand municipal ... South Africa
  3. Zimbabwe’s surging internet costs wreak havoc on small businesses Africa
  4. Low turnout of workers at Bafokeng mine after festive season break South Africa
  5. South Africa battles Morocco to lead UN rights body Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...