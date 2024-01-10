Fourways travel agency boss Francois Swart was arrested during the festive season in connection with a criminal complaint filed against him for allegedly swindling travellers.
Swart made his first appearance in the Modimolle magistrate's court on December 28 when he was granted bail, said AfriForum’s private prosecution unit.
The entity, which is representing a couple who alleged they paid R130,000 to Swart for a holiday that never materialised, said it “is satisfied the legal process to hold him accountable for his alleged offences is underway”.
Swart, MD of travel agency Priority Escapes, is due back in court on February 23.
Fourways ‘holiday swindler’ on bail pending trial starting next month
Image: Supplied
