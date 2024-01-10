South Africa

Fourways ‘holiday swindler’ on bail pending trial starting next month

10 January 2024 - 09:20 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Francois Swart, managing director of travel agency Priority Escapes, is due back in court on February 23.
Francois Swart, managing director of travel agency Priority Escapes, is due back in court on February 23.
Image: Supplied

Fourways travel agency boss Francois Swart was arrested during the festive season in connection with a criminal complaint filed against him for allegedly swindling travellers.

Swart made his first appearance in the Modimolle magistrate's court on December 28 when he was granted bail, said AfriForum’s private prosecution unit.

The entity, which is representing a couple who alleged they paid R130,000 to Swart for a holiday that never materialised, said it “is satisfied the legal process to hold him accountable for his alleged offences is underway”.

Swart, MD of travel agency Priority Escapes, is due back in court on February 23.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Order obtained to freeze bank accounts of 'holiday swindler'

The National Consumer Commission, together with the National Prosecuting Authority, have obtained a preservation order against a Fourways man accused ...
News
2 weeks ago

Police call for tipoffs on alleged 'holiday swindler' from Fourways

Limpopo police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a Fourways man accused of defrauding many would-be holidaymakers of hundreds of ...
News
3 weeks ago

Warrant of arrest issued for Priority Escapes' MD

Police have issued an arrest warrant for alleged holiday swindler Francois Swart, whose Fourways-based travel agency Priority Escapes stands accused ...
News
1 month ago

Travel agency victims say bad reviews removed from consumer site

Just under 70 Priority Escapes reviews posted on Hellopeter between March 2021 and August 24 this year remain on the site, with an overall rating of ...
Business Times
4 months ago

Paradise lost: yet another travel agency fails to deliver

Priority Escapes has been accused of knowingly taking clients' funds for direct flight bookings to the Maldives despite no flight heading there from ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Harm reduction is the way, not sin tax’ – tobacco industry on new bill South Africa
  2. Two suspects arrested after city employee gunned down outside Strand municipal ... South Africa
  3. Low turnout of workers at Bafokeng mine after festive season break South Africa
  4. South Africa battles Morocco to lead UN rights body Africa
  5. Ramokgopa can't predict 2024 load-shedding outlook as Eskom system remains ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...