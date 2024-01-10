Nkuna said it has been eight months since the plight of the 10111 call centres was raised with parliament.
Plan to help 10111 call centres is being implemented, police union told
More than 500 new recruits doing practical training
Police top brass and a team from the project management office in the Presidency have set up a project plan to improve the functioning of all police 10111 call centres, the national SA Police Service office says.
This week the Independent Policing Union of South Africa (Ipusa) raised concerns about the state of 10111 call centres, saying they remain short-staffed with a high volume of calls from vulnerable members of the public, particularly over the festive season.
Ipusa president Bethuel Nkuna said the problem was long-standing.
“What is of major concern is that the shortages have been there since 2016 and it is baffling why this very important component of the police service is still grossly neglected,” he said.
Nkuna said since 2021 promises had been made to improve the situation and the union was told new police recruits would be deployed at the centres.
“To date nothing has been forthcoming, including the new intakes. Not even one member has been deployed to 10111.”
Nkuna said it has been eight months since the plight of the 10111 call centres was raised with parliament.
“There is a total lack of urgency to resolve this crisis in a country besieged with a high crime rate, gender-based violence and femicide, and crimes against vulnerable children. Ipusa calls on the government to show the political will to combat crime, and this must begin with fixing the first line of defence for police, the 10111 service,” he said.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said a 10111 Reform Project Plan is in place to restore the capacity and capability of operations to respond to all emergency calls and communication received by the 10111 emergency response centres on a 24/7 basis. She said the call centres are operational and are receiving and attending to high volumes of complaints daily.
“At the Midrand 10111 centre alone, during peak season from December 1 to 31, operators answered 309,348 calls. Only 64,000 of the calls were policing-related and were attended to,” said Mathe.
“To ensure capacitation of the centres, 535 newly trained constables have been allocated to 10111 call centres countrywide. The members graduated in December 2023 and are busy with the practical part of their training. As soon as their training is finalised, they will be placed at the 10111 call centres.”
Upgrading of radio communication in the Western Cape was under way and a tender was awarded for the upgrading and replacement of radio systems in December last year. She said work has started and will be concluded in the 2024/2025 financial year.
The management services division has also been deploying backup power at the radio high sites/base stations/switching centres to have continuous radio and telephone communications during load-shedding.
Mathe said alternative backup power has been deployed at call centres to ensure continuous services.
“Currently, there are no issues reported with regard to a lack of telephone services within the 10111 call centres. Systems are operational,” she said.
She said police technicians are providing preventive maintenance and support and restoring faults for all radio-related infrastructure on a 24-hour basis together with the State Information Technology Agency, which provides maintenance and support relating to other technology services (including telephones).
