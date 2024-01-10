South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Funeral service for Peter Magubane

10 January 2024 - 09:01 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The funeral service for renowned photographer and freedom fighter Peter Magubane will take place on Wednesday at the Bryanston Methodist Church, north of Johannesburg. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at his funeral.

Magubane was accorded a provincial official funeral by the state. He died on January 1 at the age of 91.

